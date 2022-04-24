🌱 Mineola Ed. Trustee Lampasona Seeks Re-election + Pizza Dynasty

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything worth knowing in town today.

Cheryl Lampasona, Mineola Board of Education Trustee, is seeking re-election and she is running unopposed. This would be Lampasona's third term on the board. Lampasona previously worked as a teacher, and she was co-president of the Hampton Street School PTA.Voting will take place on May 17 at Jackson Avenue School in Mineola and Meadow Drive School in Albertson from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (The Island 360) Residents of Mineola, Lucia and Pasquale Vetrano Sr. started their pizza restaurant dynasty in 1979 when they opened Ciros 2 in New Hyde Park, enlisting their sons down the road. The family sold Ciros 2 in 2011 and sons Joe and Pat founded Skinnypizza, then opened Spaghettini Pizza Trattoria in 2014 at 106 Mineola Blvd. in Mineola. The popular local spot survived the challenges of COVID and continues to thrive. “We grew up here, and believed in this downtown,” said Joe Vetrano. (Newsday) Ty Patrick Flood, a Herricks High School Senior from Williston Park whom the community rallied around has died. The 17-year-old battled Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressively debilitating, genetic muscle disease. Wake services are on Thursday at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home at 506 Lakeville Road from 2 to 4:40 p.m. and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Aidan’s Church at 505 Willis Avenue in Williston Park on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. (The island 360)

Grab and Go Craft: Pikachu Pinatas - Mineola Memorial Library. (All Day)

Nassau County Police Department: "As we continue to see catalytic converter thefts throughout Nassau County, please report any and all suspicious activity in your neighborhood to 911." (Facebook)

St. Aidan School - Williston Park: "The Town of North Hempstead is celebrating Earth Day and Arbor Day with local schools. SAS students participated in a special environmental initiative to learn about the importance of the day. Artwork will be displayed this Spring at Clark Botanical Gardens in Albertson beginning Friday April 29th and will be featured as a special showcase during their Spring Family Festival on Saturday, April 30th from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Happy Earth Day!" (Facebook)

Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW: "Local 338 was proud to rally with Governor Kathy Hochul today and support her campaign for re-election—she is and always has been a fierce advocate for New York’s labor movement, and we know she’s the best choice for working people across the state!" (Facebook)

Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence: "Fiscal Policy Institute: The Staggering Cost of Long Island's Opioid Crisis. https://fiscalpolicy.org/wp-co... #LICADD #FiscalPolicyInstitute #LongIsland #opioidepidemic #awareness" (Facebook)

Public Information Representative Donna Harris, United States Postal Inspection Service - New York: "Scam Alert!!! - There's a new scam making the rounds. Take Notice: The scam works like this. You get a call from a fake 'Postal Inspector,' using a technique known as Caller ID Spoofing to make these calls appear to originate from the Postal Inspection Service “877” phone number." (Nextdoor)

Behind The Scoreboard – Uglies Who Did Good (Details)

Are you 60 years or older and experiencing memory problems? (Details)

