Miner CAP says oil spill on remote Chilean island contained

The Chilean navy ship named "Marinero Fuentealba" prepares to leave to contain an oil spill at the Guarello Island dock, about 250km from Puerto Natales city in the region of Magallanes

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - An oil spill under investigation by the Chilean navy on the far southern coast of Patagonia was contained, mining company CAP SA said on Sunday.

The 40,000-liter diesel oil spill occurred on Saturday at its onshore terminal on Guarello Island, about 150 miles (240 km) north of the town in Puerto Natales, and moved into the waters of the South Pacific, the navy said.

CAP, which mines limestone on the island, said in a statement that it initiated its protocol for the incident, which included control and mitigation measures.

"As an additional measure, a process of permanent monitoring of the area has been coordinated through a specialized foundation," the statement said.

CAP also said it will collaborate in the investigation into the cause of the spill.

The Chilean navy sent a pollution response and control team to the island.











