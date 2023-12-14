Miner taken to hospital after medical emergency in Washington County

A miner was taken to a hospital after a medical emergency in Washington County.

Preliminary reports said a miner was hit in the head at Bailey Mine in West Finley.

Updated information says the miner wasn’t injured and instead suffered a medical emergency.

The man was taken to the hospital via ambulance, dispatch said. There’s no word on his condition.

