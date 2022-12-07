Miner Vale looks to close deal with partner for base metals in H1

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian mining company Vale SA logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York
Marcelo Teixeira
·2 min read

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale is in advanced talks with possible partners for its new base metals investment vehicle and looks to have a deal concluded during the first half of 2023, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Pimenta said on Wednesday.

Pimenta told investors during a meeting at the New York Stock Exchange that Brazil's Vale will sell only 10% of the new base metals unit to the chosen partner and will retain the remaining 90% so as to have control over the decisions for the venture.

The new company, which will be headquartered outside of Brazil - with Canada as a strong possibility - will have an estimated capex of $20 billion and will manage the nickel and copper projects in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia.

Pimenta said the key quality Vale is looking when deciding for the partner is expertise.

"We will change the way we manage base metals. We are looking to bring people with the capability to advise the board on investment decisions," he told reporters after the meeting, adding that the objective is to accelerate plans in the area.

Demand for metals like nickel and lithium is seen growing sharply in coming years due to expected production growth of electric vehicles (EV). Those are the main metals used in the batteries.

Vale is particularly looking to be well placed to supply the EV growth in North America.

Pimenta did not give financial details of the deal, or any comment on how much the 10% share would cost. He said more information on the modeling of the business would be available to the market in the first quarter of 2023.

Demand for copper is also expected to rise globally due to the energy transition towards more electrification.

(This story has been corrected to fix the role of Gustavo Pimenta to Chief Financial Officer, and not Chief Executive, in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Bedminster man sentenced to five years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

    George Rodriguez's driver’s license had been suspended since 2012 due to multiple drunken driving convictions, at the time of the Bedminster crash.

  • Denim shorts in winter: Express, Gap stores glutted with prior seasons' goods

    Clothing retailers such as Express and Gap that stashed away mountains of unsold basics during the coronavirus pandemic now are slashing prices on clearance merchandise in a last-ditch effort to clear clothing racks. But the deep discounts they're dangling on out-of-season clothing may not appeal to inflation-weary shoppers such as Elieth Chaparro, 30. At the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, Chaparro, whose goal was to find a discounted winter coat, wasn’t thrilled with the Gap clearance section, where she found spring or summer merchandise including jean shorts and patterned crop tops priced under $15.99.

  • Ghana hoping for IMF agreement by next week: finance ministry official

    Ghana's economic recovery efforts could be delayed and complicated if a visiting team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) leaves without a staff-level agreement next week, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday. An IMF team is visiting Ghana until Tuesday as the country aims to negotiate a relief package before the end of the year to help relieve its debt distress and overcome its worst economic crisis in a generation. Ghana announced a domestic debt exchange on Monday hoping that the move would help restore macroeconomic stability.

  • Productivity, Labor Costs Behave; Pre-Markets Still Down

    If there's a silver lining anywhere in sight, it's that futures are less bad following a revision to a couple key economic prints this morning.

  • Crypto lender Genesis tells clients it is working to preserve their assets

    U.S. crypto firm Genesis is working to preserve client assets and strengthen liquidity, it said in a letter to clients on Wednesday, adding that it would take "weeks rather than days" to form a plan. Genesis' lending arm, Genesis Global Capital, froze customer withdrawals on Nov. 16, citing "unprecedented market dislocation" following the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX. Genesis, owned by venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG), said last week it was seeking to avoid a bankruptcy filing.

  • Gold futures tally back-to-back gains

    METALS STOCKS Gold futures climbed Wednesday to post back-to-back gains, with prices buoyed by weakness in the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields but settling below the key $1,800-an-ounce level for a third straight trading session.

  • 3 Retail Stocks Primed for a Santa Claus Rally

    Retailers such as Dillard's (DDS), Sprouts Farmers (SFM) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are poised to sustain momentum in the final month of the year.

  • Columbus man to serve at least six years in prison for causing fatal crash while intoxicated

    A Columbus man who caused a fatal vehicle crash in 2020 while intoxicated has been sentenced to six to nine years in prison.

  • MercadoLibre in talks with WhatsApp on business messaging payments -CFO

    Latin American e-commerce retailer and fintech firm MercadoLibre is in talks with Meta to process payments for its WhatsApp messaging service starting in Brazil, the company's chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday. Facebook owner Meta said last month that it will launch a payments tool in Latin America's largest economy, allowing WhatsApp users to message and buy from a business directly in the chat. "We are in the test phase as one of the partners that processes payments in Brazil," Pedro Arnt told Reuters in an interview.

  • U.S. consumer borrowing continues to grow at solid rate in October

    Consumer credit rose $27.1 billion in October, up from a revised $25.8 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at Twitter

  • Police Arrest Peru’s President After ‘Coup’ Attempt Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- Peruvian police arrested President Pedro Castillo less than three hours after he tried to dissolve congress in an action the constitutional tribunal described as a coup. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY

  • Virtu Had No Losses From FTX Collapse, CEO Says: Goldman Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Chief Executive Officer Douglas Cifu said the market-making firm saw no losses stemming from the unraveling of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space

    Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Trump Organization tax fraud convictions show downsides of private companies having no independent oversight or outside accountability

    Family-run businesses like Donald Trump's tend to have little outside oversight. AP Photo/Mark LennihanDonald Trump’s family business was found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes on Dec. 6, 2022, in a case prosecutors said displayed a “culture of fraud and deception” at the Trump Organization. Allen H. Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, had previously pleaded guilty to charges and testified before jurors against the Trump Organization – but never

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.