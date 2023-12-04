Mineral City man killed in one-vehicle crash

FAIRFIELD TWP. ‒ The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Mineral City man on Sunday evening.

Richard D. Deardorff, 66, was northbound on Tall Timber Road NE at 5:45 p.m. when he drove a 2010 Ford Escape left of center and off the road, hitting a culvert and a utility pole, the patrol said. He was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Passenger Terri S. Deardorff, 62, of Mineral City was also taken to Aultman with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

The Mineral City and Fairfield Township fire departments, Regional EMS and Finlayson's Towing assisted the patrol at the scene.

