Mineral City woman charged with domestic violence

A 40-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence Tuesday after an incident on E. Miner Street in Mineral City. She pleaded not guilty in New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Home, 803 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, told police Wednesday that five outdoor lights, each worth $500, were broken.

New Philadelphia police responded to an assault complaint in the 300 block of Front Avenue SW on Thursday. One man said another man, 59, hit him with a steel chair and kicked him in the back. The victim believed he suffered a broken arm. He was taken to a hospital.

In the Sugarcreek area, a 2014 Toyota Camry was reported on Wednesday to have been stolen between Dec. 31 and Monday from Jim's Auto Repair, 9997 Gerber Valley Road.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office took the report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a truck parked near the Atwood Lake dam in the Mineral City area on Tuesday.

A reciprocating saw was reported on Wednesday to have been taken from the 2800 block of Riverside Park Road SE in Riverside Park. A woman said she lent the saw to a man who gave it to his son to return. The son moved to Texas.

Several items were reported on Wednesday to have been stolen in the 4900 block of Beagle Club Road SW in the Newcomerstown area.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Woman, 40, charged with domestic violence in Mineral City