Mineral commissioner not seeking reelection

Jan. 18—KEYSER, W.Va. — Two-term Mineral County Commissioner Jerry Whisner said Tuesday he will not seek reelection for another term on the board.

First elected in 2012, Whisner, who is the commission president, has served two six-year terms. The commission has three seats and Whisner's is up for election in 2024.

"It's time," he said. "I've really enjoyed serving. But, this is my second time and I'm not getting any younger."

Whisner's decision is consistent with remarks he has made in the past few months that he was not planning on making another run.

"I plan on staying involved," said Whisner. "Maybe not as a representative of the county but maybe there will be some way I can be of service."

In addition to Whisner's county commission seat, posts coming open in 2024 include the office of sheriff, prosecuting attorney, assessor, magistrate, conservation district supervisor and the board of education.

Lauren Ellifritz, county clerk, said the deadline for filing to run for available seats is Jan. 27. The primary election is scheduled for May 14.

Opioid settlement

Luke McKenzie, county administrator, said a check for $583,000 has been received from the state as Mineral County's portion of West Virginia's litigation settlement in its case against pharmaceutical companies.

It was announced in the spring that West Virginia would be awarded $1.2 billion in the settlement agreement. Funding is being distributed to counties and municipalities across the state that agreed to participate in the litigation.

Commissioner Charles "Dutch" Staggs said a state-level meeting will be taking place this coming week on ideas for using the money. State regulations say the funding must be used to address the epidemic of drug use, particularly focusing on education for pre-teens and teenagers.

"The state of West Virginia is having a conference on Sunday and it includes classes and seminars on ways to best invest the funds," said Staggs. "That will take place in Charleston and I'll be attending that."

The commissioners formed a five-person committee in October to study the issue and offer suggestions for investing the funding. Staggs said the committee will meet following the conference to discuss ideas for investing the settlement dollars locally.

Fire department funds

Commission officials also announced that the county's 11 fire departments have been awarded $52,700 from the state's Fire Protection Fund.

The state has been sending tax dollars to the first responders in recent years to bolster the services in communities across the state.

Whisner said the funding will likely be distributed equally to the 11 fire departments.

Odds and ends

—County officials also voted Tuesday to increase the employee gas mileage reimbursement for travel. The commissioners unanimously approved, effective Jan. 1, 2024, an increase from 65 1/2 cents per mile to 67 cents per mile.

—The commissioners also said they are continuing to meet with local and state officials to explore the possibility of having the Carpendale Tunnel classified as a West Virginia state park or recognition of the dormant rail site as a recreational or historic location, making it eligible for funding for future improvements.

