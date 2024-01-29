Mineral County man dies following crash

Jan. 29—FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A Fort Ashby man died Sunday after he apparently suffered a medical emergency, causing his vehicle to travel into a ditch not far from his residence at Glenwood Acres, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

Allan Malone, 59, was pronounced dead after being taken to Potomac Valley Hospital upon being found partially out of his Toyota Tacoma pickup that had traveled into a ditch off Patterson Creek Village Pike.

A passerby discovered the accident and reported it to the Mineral County 911 Center about 8 a.m., according to Sheriff Forest "Buddy" Ellifritz.

"Mr. Malone is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and there are no suspicious circumstances," Ellifritz said.

The sheriff's office investigation is continuing and awaiting autopsy results from the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston.