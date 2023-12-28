Mineral County man jailed in alleged Cumberland assault

Dec. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Fort Ashby, West Virginia, man remained jailed without bond Thursday after he allegedly assaulted another man and a juvenile at a Grand Avenue residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Jeremiah James Arbogast, 43, was charged with first-degree assault and child abuse in the second-degree following the Wednesday incident.

Cumberland Fire Department ambulance took the adult victim to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries. The juvenile did not require medical treatment.