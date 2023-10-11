Mineral County Sheriff's Office adding digital crime-fighting tools

Oct. 11—KEYSER, W.Va. — Individuals questioned in Mineral County in regard to a crime may soon have their vocal statements analyzed by computer software for potential false or misleading information.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is in the process of implementing voice stress analysis software and microphone system. In addition, the agency is obtaining an electronic digital fingerprinting and biometric scanner.

News of the latest in digital equipment being used in law enforcement was disclosed Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Mineral County Commission.

Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz told county commissioners during the meeting that the voice analysis system will be used to help determine false statements.

"It will be another additional tool in the tool box for the investigators during their investigations, especially sexual assault and things like that," said Ellifritz. "Voice analysis equipment is 80% more effective than a polygraph. It is being used by Los Angeles Police Department, Atlanta Police Department and many others."

The voice analysis system was obtained through the National Institute for Truth Verification Federal Services. According to NITV specifications, the system is "effective in all investigative situations such as homicide, sex crimes, robbery, white collar crimes, and internal affairs investigations, as well as pre-employment examinations for background investigators."

The system detects micro tremors, or tiny frequency modulations in the human voice.

"Embraced by the Department of Corrections, the system has also proven itself a very reliable investigative tool for verifying statements of witnesses, denials of suspects, and for determining the validity of allegations made against police officers," according to NITV specs.

"You can even use it with the phone," said Ellifritz. "If you can't meet face-to-face you can use it over the phone."

The cost of the system is $10,995. Ellifritz said that cost may be covered by funding used for equipment in police vehicles or with seizure and concealed weapons money.

"We may also have some come out of my regular budget, so it won't hit any one source too hard," said Ellifritz.

The cost of the system includes a five-day certification training course. Ellifritz said two deputies will be sent for the training, which will be conducted in Prince George's County, Maryland, later this month.

The digital fingerprinting and biometrics scanner will eliminate the need for ink and cards when booking suspects at the police station, Ellifritz said.

"This will replace the ink and paper. Instead of us mailing them in after we roll them, we can hit the button and it will be in Charleston. Then it will be on file," he said.

The cost of that system is $35,000.

"It's a $35,000 investment, but hopefully it will save money in the long run," said Commissioner Jerry Whisner. Whisner and Commissioner Roger Leatherman voted to approve the equipment. Commissioner Charles "Dutch" Staggs was not at the meeting.

