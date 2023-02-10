Mineral man arrested in Cumberland traffic stop

Feb. 10—CUMBERLAND — A Mineral County, West Virginia, man was jailed Thursday following a traffic stop that resulted in his arrest on drug distribution charges, according to Cumberland Police.

Stopped for alleged traffic violations on Decatur Street at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Aerron Mykel Whetzel was taken into custody after a police K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs inside his vehicle.

Whetzel, 30, of Fort Ashby, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana), possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whetzel remained jailed Friday on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.