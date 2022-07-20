Mineral point man enters plea to posession

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Mineral Point man entered a guilty plea Wednesday to drug related charges and fleeing from police.

Jesse Lee Lamer, 31, entered a guilty plea to fleeing or attempt to allude an officer, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a summary count of driving while license is suspended on three separate cases before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

Police said they found Lamer hanging out of the passenger side door of a Hyundai that was parked on Derby Street on Aug. 31, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer said he woke Lamer, who was carrying a large amount of cash and had the car keys under him. Police said they spotted a methamphetamine pipe in plain view, but Lamer denied smoking anything and said he was just tired, the complaint said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found 15 stamp bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two glass vials containing a crystal substance, two smoking pipes, a scale, baggies and straws, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, when police asked him his drug of choice, Lamer said he uses "all kinds of stuff," the complaint said.

During the plea hearing he admitted to fleeing from an officer on June, 19, 2021 and possessing heroin on Aug. 31,2021.

Lamer will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.