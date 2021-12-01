Mineral Point man sentenced on threat, drug charges

Dec. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Mineral Point man who brandished an AR-15 at an Ebensburg hotel earlier this year was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday.

Jesse Lee Lamer, 30, was sentenced to 1 to 23 months incarceration with automatic parole after one month and credit for time served for the July incident in which he brandished a weapon then entered a plea of terroristic threats in September.

He was also sentenced to a maximum of 12 months probation for a 2020 incident where he was found unconscious in a parked car with pills and syringes and entered a guilty plea to a charge of use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge David J. Tulowitzki said that the reason for the probation sentencing was that it was within the standard range and that due to COVID he did not want to "fill up the jail."

It is estimated that Lamer should not spend further time in the Cambria County Prison due to his time served on the charges.

According to a criminal complaint at the time of the incident in July, police said they responded to the Red Carpet Inn on July 12 — when Lamer brandished an AR-15 on an individual.

Upon arriving at the hotel, police met the victim in the parking lot, and that person told police that he had been texted by his ex-girlfriend to come to the hotel with some personal items he still had. She promised the victim sex and $450, according to the complaint.

When the victim arrived at the room and made contact with the ex-girlfriend and asked for the money, he was greeted by Lamer, who threatened him with the weapon, police said.

On July 15, 2020, police were dispatched to a gas station in Nanty Glo Borough for a call of an unconscious male in a vehicle for over 30 minutes at a gas pump, according to a criminal complaint.

Once officers arrived, they found Lamer awake, sweaty — appearing to have just woken up. The criminal complaint said that when asked he could not remember where he was coming from.

According to the complaint, unlabeled pills and syringes were also found in the vehicle, although Lamer said they did not belong to him at the time.

Lamer was arrested in September in a similar incident.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Lamer with possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after they found Lamer hanging out of the passenger side door of the vehicle that was parked on Derby Street.

An officer said he awoke Lamer, who was carrying a large amount of cash and had the car keys under him, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they spotted a meth pipe in plain view, but Lamer denied smoking anything and said he was just tired, the complaint said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found 15 stamp bags of suspected crystal meth, two glass vials containing a crystal substance, two smoking pipes, a scale, baggies and straws, the complaint said.

Charges in the third incident are still pending in Cambria County Court.