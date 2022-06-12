Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Minerals Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$250m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$455m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Minerals Technologies has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Minerals Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Minerals Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Minerals Technologies' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Minerals Technologies to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Minerals Technologies isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Minerals Technologies has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Minerals Technologies, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

