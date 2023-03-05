Miners grow anxious as Canada tightens foreign investment rules

FILE PHOTO: Visitors crowd booths at the PDAC annual conference in Toronto
Divya Rajagopal
·2 min read

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO (Reuters) - Junior mining companies hoping to produce lithium, nickel and other green energy metals are worried that Canada's crackdown on some overseas investors may limit their ability to raise funds for mines and related facilities.

Ottawa last fall proposed bolstering its Investment Canada Act (ICA) to give government ministers power to block or unwind critical minerals investments if they believe such deals threaten national security. The changes would essentially give the government greater control over companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and are expected to be finalized this spring.

That tension will be top of mind at this week's annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto, one of the world's largest gatherings of mining companies and their financiers.

Nearly half of the world's mining companies are listed in Toronto and the city has long been a premier destination for junior mining companies to raise funds, above even rival exchanges in Sydney, New York and London.

"The ICA review process could be lengthy and unpredictable, leading to uncertainty for potential investors and may make it more difficult for junior miners to attract investments," said Stephen Payne, who runs the energy and natural resources team at consultancy BDO Advisory.

The changes are widely seen as a defensive measure against China, which has invested $7 billion in Canada's base metals sector in the past 20 years, according to S&P Market Intelligence. Canadian officials last fall ordered Chinese companies to sell stakes in three Toronto-listed lithium companies, two of which are developing mines outside Canada.

"The effect of these orders was to spook investors and likely drive capital and mining entrepreneurs to other jurisdictions," said Paul Fornazzari, an attorney for one of the companies forced to shed its Chinese investors.

Canada's Industry Ministry, which is spearheading the rules change, called critical minerals "key to the future prosperity of our country."

"We are determined to work with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investments from partners that share our interests and values," said a spokesperson for Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne.

However, the government's crackdown could rebound and hurt Canada as the mining industry underpins a large part of the country's economy, investors and analysts say.

"No doubt the implications of a decision to restrict a major avenue of capital flow needs to be supplemented by capital that is similar in size and timely," said Dean McPherson, head of global mining at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ottawa last year had launched plans to invest C$3.8 billion ($2.79 billion) to boost Canada's own critical materials sector and streamline mine permitting.

"The government has to be mindful that they're potentially creating a gap that has to be filled," said Pierre Gratton, president of the Mining Association of Canada, an industry trade group.

($1 = 1.3603 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Museum begs nation to save Arctic expedition flag which is ‘piece of naval history’

    It is a relic of the darkest chapter in the history of British polar exploration, and a symbol of selfless heroism in the most inhospitable of lands.

  • Is Solana the Next PayPal?

    What's more, PayPal's current market capitalization is just over $82 billion. Can Solana really disrupt the fintech leader and become the next PayPal? First, we need to look at just how dominant of an enterprise PayPal is in the payments sector.

  • White House to host annual ceremony honoring courageous women for first time

    An annual ceremony honoring courageous women around the world is heading to the White House for the first time. The International Women of Courage Award ceremony is poised to be held next Wednesday at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the White House announced on Friday. The honor recognizes “women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional…

  • Huawei ‘abandons’ plans for £1bn Cambridge research campus

    Huawei has quietly shelved plans for a £1bn Cambridge research campus as the embattled Chinese telecoms giant winds down its UK presence.

  • Long-awaited treaty agreed to protect the high seas

    STORY: Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty late on Saturday (March 4) aimed at protecting the high seas.It's a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity loss.Very little of the high seas, which are outside national jurisdictions, are subject to any protection.Pollution, acidification and overfishing pose a growing threat.The legally-binding pact, to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, has been under discussion for 15 years.This is U.N conference president Rena Lee after a marathon day of talks."The ship has reached the shore".Economic interests had been a major sticking point throughout the latest round of negotiations.Developing countries were calling for a greater share of the spoils from the "blue economy," including the transfer of technology.The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of the world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade.Greenpeace says 4.2 million square miles of ocean needs to be put under protection every year until to meet the target, which is known as "30 by 30".Laura Meller, a Greenpeace oceans campaigner who attended the talks, said countries need to formally adopt and ratify the treaty as quickly as possible to bring it into force "and then deliver the fully protected ocean sanctuaries our planet needs."

  • Rivian stands by 2023 production target despite media report

    Bloomberg later said that the figure was given at an all- hands meeting as part of a "production master plan" for the year. Earlier this week, the Irvine, California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and SUVs said it aimed to produce 50,000 cars this year, below analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha. Shares of Rivian closed up 7.6% at $16.92 on Friday after rising more than 11% on the Bloomberg report.

  • China sets lowest growth target in decades as COVID lockdown effects linger

    China set its lowest annual growth target in decades on Sunday, pushing for an economic expansion of just 5%. China's economy grew by 3% last year, well short of its goal.

  • Watch: Protesters, Police Clash in Greece Train Crash Demonstration

    Demonstrators protesting a train crash last month that left at least 57 people dead clashed with police in Athens Sunday. Photo: Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

  • Cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted

    A cargo vessel ran aground in the Suez Canal on Sunday, but traffic through the global waterway was not impacted, Egyptian authorities said. The Liberia-flagged MSC Istanbul, heading to Portugal from Malaysia, got stuck in a two-lane part of the Suez Canal, said Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority. Despite the situation, convoys were transiting through the waterway without any problems, Rabei said, without elaborating on what had caused the ship to run aground.

  • Royal Bank of Canada's (TSE:RY) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$1.32

    Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of May to...

  • Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal, Traffic Unaffected, SCA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A ship ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal and efforts are underway to refloat it, with the movement of vessels on the waterway unaffected, authorities said.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key C

  • Tunisian President Targets Sub-Saharan African Migrants, Mob Violence Follows

    Authorities have arrested hundreds of migrants after President Kais Saied said there was a “criminal plot” to change Tunisia’s demographic makeup.

  • Everyone is predicting a recession – but I just don’t buy it

    In the early 1990s, having claimed to have spotted “the green shoots of recovery”, Norman Lamont was widely derided. But it turned out he was right.

  • Jill Biden Says Testing President’s Mental Fitness ‘Ridiculous’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden would “never even discuss” taking a mental competency test suggested by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for politicians older than 75, first lady Jill Biden said.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleRussia Is Getting A

  • Deferred Compensation: Definition, Plans and Examples

    A deferred compensation plan allows you to put more money away for retirement, but it's important to know the differences between available plans as well as their risks.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • How CVS evolved from retail pharmacy into health care behemoth

    CVS came to dominate the retail pharmacy industry and beyond. Some experts wonder whether retail's reach into health care could go too far.

  • Pelosi suggests White House gave no 'heads up' on DC crime bill flip flop

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi complained Friday that President Biden did not tell House Democrats about his plan to support a GOP-led resolution overturning D.C.'s crime code.

  • Here's what could happen next to crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital

    Once a crucial banking partner for the crypto firms, Silvergate Capital (SI) is now on the cusp of failure.

  • A captured Russian prison inmate-turned-soldier said the Wagner Group's paramilitary trained him for 3 weeks and didn't expect him to survive the Ukrainian assault

    The 48-year-old man — convicted on murder, robbery, and drug offenses — was fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, an area dubbed "the meat grinder."