Miners, smelters still divided on copper processing charges

By Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Truck is seen on a road in the Grasberg copper and gold mine operated by an Indonesian subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, near Timika, Papua province

Miners, smelters still divided on copper processing charges

FILE PHOTO: Truck is seen on a road in the Grasberg copper and gold mine operated by an Indonesian subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, near Timika, Papua province

By Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala

(Reuters) - Copper miners and smelters are late agreeing charges for processing concentrate for next year, three sources with knowledge of the talks said, with smelters seeking a rollover while miners are pointing to a tight spot market.

Miners pay smelters treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) to process copper concentrate into refined metal.

The first settlement between a major copper miner and a Chinese smelter in the annual mating season is usually during negotiations in November and serves as the benchmark for the year ahead.

For 2020, it was set at $62 a tonne and 6.2 cents per lb by China's Jiangxi Copper and Freeport-McMoRan Inc, whose Indonesian unit operates Grasberg, the world's second largest copper mine.

However, spot TCs, which fall when the concentrate market tightens, are now at an eight-year low of $50.50 a tonne.

"Smelters are aiming for a settlement in the low $60s and miners are proposing ... mid $50s," said one source involved in the discussions, declining to be identified.

A second source, working for a miner and also declining to be named, said the two sides were more than $10 apart on charges.

Chile's Antofagasta and Freeport are typically the first to agree charges.

However, a third source involved in the talks said the problem for Freeport is that Grasberg's concentrate will risk exceeding the maximum permitted fluorine content of 1,000 parts per million, or 0.1%, in top copper consumer China.

"Grasberg will produce a lot more but the concentrates come with high fluorine," said the source, adding that the chemical impurity essentially limits destinations for Grasberg's concentrate. "That puts them in a weaker negotiating position."

Freeport did not respond to a request for comment.

"It is a big challenge for Freeport. (It's) hanging over the negotiations," said CRU analyst Hamish Sampson.

Grasberg is moving from open pit to underground mining. Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Tony Wenas said in June it would produce 160,000 tonnes of ore per day in 2021.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala; additional reporting by Shivani Singh; editing by Pratima Desai and Marguerita Choy)

Latest Stories

  • Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock bet big on 'record-shattering turnout' in Georgia

    Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s January runoff races, are looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state and bring record-breaking turnout to the runoffs.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was reportedly Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • S. Korea agency says N. Korea executed people, shut capital amid pandemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered at least two people executed, banned fishing at sea and locked down the capital, Pyongyang, as part of frantic efforts to guard against the coronavirus and its economic damage, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Friday.

  • Families of 6 Americans convicted in Venezuela cry foul

    Hopes of families for a quick release for six American oil executives detained in Venezuela for three years over an alleged corruption scheme have evaporated, with a judge finding them all guilty and quickly sentencing them to prison. Attorneys and relatives of the so-called Citgo 6 said the men were wrongly convicted, and the defense lawyers vowed to appeal Thursday's verdicts. Alirio Rafael Zambrano, whose two brothers were among the defendants, said they were “undeniably innocent” and victims of “judicial terrorism.”

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Saudi-led coalition carries out air raids on Houthi barracks in Sanaa area - residents

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen carried out a series of air raids on barracks used by the Iran-aligned group in and around the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday, according to local residents. The reported air strikes came after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi oil facilities in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday, and damage inflicted to a tanker by an explosion at a Saudi Red Sea terminal on Wednesday. The coalition said on Friday it had pinpointed and destroyed two mines in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported, accusing the Houthis of laying the explosives.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose widespread voter fraud in swing states, despite there being no evidence. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud" he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

    British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert arrived back in Australia on Friday and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison. Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after leaving her plane at Canberra Airport, less than 24 hours after being released from prison in Iran. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said Moore-Gilbert, 33, will have to undergo quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • ‘Isn’t this the language of a dictator?’: Trump confronted after press conference littered with misinformation

    US president doubles down on false election claims and angrily rebukes reporter

  • Turkey probes German navy's search of Libya-bound freighter

    Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation Friday into the search of a Turkish commercial freighter by the crew of a German frigate participating in a European Union mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya. Turkey has protested the incident on the Mediterranean Sea, insisting personnel from the German frigate Hamburg illegally searched the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A on Nov. 22.. Germany has rejected Turkey’s complaints, arguing the frigate's crew acted correctly.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

    An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Iran's armed forces chief of staff vowed "severe revenge" for those behind the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, state media reported. "Terrorist groups and the leaders and the perpetrators of this cowardly attempt should know that severe revenge awaits them," he said Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western countries as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore in secret. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

  • Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter

    Quebec’s highest court has declared consecutive life sentences to be unconstitutional, reducing the sentence given to the man who murdered six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette, 30, was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years. Thursday's decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal means he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years, though it doesn't guarantee parole would be granted.

  • Texas Supreme Court denies Republicans’ petition to throw out more than 100,000 drive-thru votes

    Group of Republicans had sought invalidation of drive-thru votes, claiming they violated federal law

  • Trump snapped at a reporter quizzing him about his election defeat, saying 'Don't ever talk to the president that way'

    'You're just a lightweight ... I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way,' Trump told a White House reporter.

  • Australia to 'vigorously defend' wine industry from new Chinese tariffs as spat grows

    Australia will move to protect its multi-billion-dollar wine industry from punitive new Chinese tariffs, its agriculture minister said on Friday, raising the threat of World Trade Organisation counter-measures. "The Australian government will vigorously defend the industry," David Littleproud said, vowing to appeal a ruling announced by Beijing on Friday. Within hours wine importers will have to pay deposits of 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, in response to "substantive harm" China said was caused by allegedly mispriced Australian products. "We have 10 days in which to appeal, and we'll work closely with the industry around that," said Mr Littleproud, suggesting the move may be politically motivated and linked to a growing spat between the two countries. "We're deeply concerned by this," he added. "In light of the recent comments by China, it gives the perception this decision is predicated on something other than any wrongdoing by the wine industry." Mr Littleproud called for talks with China - although minister-level contacts have dried up in recent months - but said Australia could also turn to the WTO for help. "Obviously we'll exhaust all avenues available to us through the WTO," he said. Under WTO rules, member states can ask for tariffs or other barriers to trade to be examined. If found to be unfair, Australia could win the right to impose countervailing duties of similar value on Chinese goods.