Armin Laschet: Safe choice to replace Angela Merkel, but can he lead the party to victory?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jorg Luyken
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Armin Laschet speaking about the chancellorship at CDU&#39;s headquarters - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&#xa0;
Armin Laschet speaking about the chancellorship at CDU's headquarters - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided.

"The dice have fallen. Armin Laschet is the chancellor candidate" of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, said his rival Markus Soeder.

Mr Soeder, the leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, had faced off against Mr Laschet for over a week in a standoff that laid bare deep divisions in Ms Merkel's party.

Mr Soeder, whose personal poll ratings are much better than Mr Laschet's, had significant support in the CDU.

The Union bloc is the last major party to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the Sept 26 parliamentary election, in which Ms Merkel is not seeking a fifth four-year term.

The 60-year-old Mr Laschet is the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Mr Soeder is the governor of Bavaria.

Profile: The uninspiring choice of Armin Laschet

The son of a miner from the town of Aachen on the Dutch border, Mr Laschet has made his way to the top of German politics by combining a steely ambition with the sunny demeanour typical of the Rhine region.

The 60-year-old’s election as party leader this January is the latest step in a winding career.

He entered the Bundestag in his early thirties, did a stint in the European parliament and then returned to local politics in his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he has been state leader since 2017.

Mr Laschet is often characterised as the continuity candidate, a man who will keep an open mind on a variety of centrist coalition partners in the same way that Ms Merkel has done.

For a long time he was seen as a loyalist, sticking by Ms Merkel throughout the divisive days of the refugee crisis.

When wooing party delegates at the January conference, he assured them that he has the same soft leadership skills that have made such a success of Ms Merkel’s leadership.

“I’m not one for self-promotion. I’m just Armin Laschet,” he said.

But there have been notable fissures in the relationship between the Chancellor and the CDU leader in recent months.

Mr Laschet’s liberal instincts mean that he has occasionally criticised lockdowns. In February, he lamented that “banning everything, being strict, treating citizens like little children - that's not something that’s sustainable in the long run.”

Ms Merkel has in turn publicly admonished him for not being firm enough in his application of pandemic rules in his home state.

Armin Laschet (L) and his rival, leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder - TOBIAS SCHWARZ&#xa0;/AFP
Armin Laschet (L) and his rival, leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder - TOBIAS SCHWARZ /AFP

A general perception among the public that Mr Laschet switches between favouring lockdowns and criticising them has contributed to weak polling figures, posing a danger that some voters could desert the party in September's election.

But he hasn’t been helped in the first months of his leadership by a scandal over potentially corrupt commissions that CDU politicians took for arranged medical mask purchases last year.

Much of the momentum that built up around his rival Markus Söder was based on the popularity of his more draconian pandemic response in Bavaria.

But the CDU executive board feared losing their second chairperson in a little over a year if they had backed the leader of the Bavarian CSU, while Mr Söder’s more authoritarian style is believed to cause unease among the CDU’s top brass.

Conservatives will be banking on Mr Laschet's ability to pull off a repeat of 2017, when he turfed the Social Democrats out of power in their heartland state of North Rhine-Westphalia despite trailing for months in polling.

A campaign built around cutting bureaucracy in the indebted region swept him into the state chancellery with an impressive 15 percent swing in support.

While Mr Laschet has largely avoided divisive rhetoric throughout his career, comments he has made on Russia have raised eyebrows.

In 2014 he criticised a “marketable anti-Putin populism” during the Ukraine conflict, and as recently as 2018 he attacked the UK for “coercing” NATO partners into showing solidarity over an assassination attempt on Sergei Skripal without having hard evidence that Moscow was behind it.

Recommended Stories

  • Promising renewal, Baerbock to run as German Greens chancellor candidate

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Greens have put forward their co-leader Annalena Baerbock as their candidate for federal elections in September in the party's first bid to win the chancellery since it was founded 40 years ago. A Greens chancellor is still only an outside chance after the Sept. 26 federal election, but the party has grown into a formidable force that is just a few points behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have ruled for 16 years. The orderly manner in which the Greens decided on and presented their chancellor candidate contrasts with the division in the conservative camp, where the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party are at odds over who should run.

  • Laschet wins battle to lead Merkel's bloc in German election

    Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, on Tuesday won a bruising power struggle to become the candidate of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc for chancellor in the September election. Laschet, 60, now faces another big battle: to connect with voters and win over frustrated fellow conservatives who backed his more popular rival, Markus Soeder. The race turned into a heated duel after both Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, declared their interest in succeeding Merkel.

  • U.S. must halve emissions to galvanize global climate action - UN chief

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants the United States to commit this week to at least halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 -- a move he said could unlock similar action from the world's other large emitters. The United States, the world's biggest economy and second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China, will host a virtual climate change summit on April 22-23. Washington has urged world leaders to use the event as an opportunity to pledge more ambitious emissions cuts.

  • ‘I’m not going to be bullied’: Maxine Waters hits back at GOP criticism after she urged protesters to get ‘more confrontational’ in Minneapolis

    Congresswoman’s comments come as jury set to consider verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

  • Germany's conservative bloc backs Laschet ahead of first post-Merkel election

    North Rhine-Westphalia Governor Armin Laschet will lead Germany's center-right bloc into September's election after his rival Markus Söder conceded a leadership race on Monday.Why it matters: The election will be the first in which Angela Merkel will not lead the Christian Democratic Union since 2002. She has been chancellor for 16 years, representing the most stable reign of any G7 leader this century.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: Germany's conservatives — made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU) — have seen their polling numbers slide amid a slow vaccine rollout and corruption scandals.General election polling had favored the more media-savvy Söder, the premier of Bavaria, over the Merkel ally Laschet.But after a weeks-long internal feud, Söder acknowledged on Tuesday morining: "The die is cast. Armin Laschet will be the chancellor candidate."The big picture: Like Merkel, Laschet is seen as a champion of German industry who backs close economic ties with China and Russia, but "the tide is turning" on those issues, says Sudha David-Wilp of the German Marshall Fund.Laschet has come under scrutiny for his positions on allowing Huawei into Germany's 5G networks and maintaining good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin."We have to look at what he said in the past as a reflection of his role as the governor of a state with lots of business interests with China and Russia, but now he’s in a new role," David-Wilp says."He'll still have to support German business, but voters in Germany are starting to see Russia and China in a new light."Go deeper: Feud on center-right could help Greens succeed MerkelLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri's 15th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

    Suri Cruise is 15—and, like mom Katie Holmes, we can’t believe it. Scroll on for a rare glimpse into their mother-daughter bond.

  • Lawn care goof closes Kansas City golf course for a month and will cost the county

    Workers have been replacing damaged sod on the greens at Jackson County’s Fred Arbanas Golf Course with sod hauled in from Colorado.

  • Ocean conservation, offshore wind means "blue economy" is key to solving climate change

    A growing alliance of policy makers, activists, and conservationists are looking to the ocean for climate solutions, from setting aside vast stretches of open water to protecting coastal marshes and mangrove forests.Driving the news: President Biden's top climate aides will use a virtual event Tuesday to showcase the benefits of so-called blue climate solutions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJohn Kerry, President Joe Biden's climate envoy, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be joined by high-ranking environmental officials from around the world.The big picture: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate scientist, tells Axios the ocean is just now being seen as an increasingly important part of the climate change mitigation and adaptation portfolio. How it works: While ocean activities cannot produce the same level of emissions cuts as, say, decarbonizing the transportation sector can, the sliver of emissions cuts above or undersea are relatively large. One 2019 study found it may be possible to get as much as 21% of the carbon emissions cuts needed to meet the most ambitious Paris agreement temperature target from ocean-based solutions, Lubchenco said.Such cuts would come from boosting natural absorbers of carbon emissions, like mangroves, expanding offshore wind farms, deploying floating solar arrays, and pursuing wave and tidal energy. Work is also underway to assess whether carbon can be captured from the air offshore and sequestered in the seafloor. Other ocean sequestration technologies are being studied too. Some want to use deep seabed mining, which is controversial for its potential to harm sea life, to obtain materials needed for clean energy technologies, such as metals like copper, cobalt, and nickel.Driving the news: The time for decisive action to protect the sea is now, Lubchenco says. As the deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Lubchenco will be moderating the virtual event on Tuesday. She says it will show that many countries "Are coming together to demonstrate their commitment to ambitious ocean climate action."Yes, but: There's also the ocean climate impacts side of the ledger to consider, which will be discussed at the meeting as well. A new United Nations report out Monday underscored how climate change is altering the oceans.The ocean absorbs around 23% of the annual emissions of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions, "and acts as a buffer against climate change."When the CO2 reacts with seawater, it lowers its pH levels, and makes waters more acidic. This harms marine life. The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat put into the climate from human activities. "2019 saw the highest ocean heat content on record, and this trend likely continued in 2020," the report stated."There's no doubt that the ocean has been a victim of climate change. What the new science is telling us, and these leaders are now incorporating into their actions, is that the ocean can also be a powerful source of solutions."Lubchenco Of note: The oceans meeting will involve some of the participants in a major ocean conservation announcement coming Tuesday morning, which is the rollout of one of the largest-ever ocean conservation projects on record. The effort, the result of a combination of more than a half-dozen organizations will seek to protect an ocean area (7 million square miles), which is twice the size of the continental United States and larger than South America. "The oceans are woefully under protected. We believe there is a unique moment available to us right now when nations around the world (dozens of nations) are willing to massively increase their conservation efforts for the benefit of their communities, in the ocean space," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, one of the groups involved in the initiative, in an email to Axios. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India placed on UK's travel 'red list' after Boris Johnson cancels official visit

    India has been added to the UK’s red list for international travel after Boris cancelled his trip to the country amid concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases and a new variant. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that the government had made the 'difficult' decision to place the country in the highest level of restrictions because of fears about the new "double mutant" Indian strain. It means that from 4am on Friday, April 23 any Britons or British residents coming from or through India will have to quarantine in Government approved hotels for 11 days at a cost of £1,750. International visitors who have departed from or travelled through India in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into the UK. Mr Hancock told MPs: "We’ve now detected 103 cases of this variant, of which the vast majority have links to international travel and have been picked up by our testing at the border. ‘After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list.’ His announcement came just hours after the Prime Minister cancelled his visit to New Delhi next week as the coronavirus crisis sweeping across India continues to worsen. Just days after scaling back the trip to India, Downing Street confirmed that the plans would now be scrapped altogether, with Mr Johnson instead due to speak to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi virtually on Monday. Speaking after the announcement, Mr Johnson said that while it was “frustrating” it was “only sensible to postpone” due to the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. “Countries around the world including our own have been through this. I think everybody's got a massive amount of sympathy with India, what they're going through,” he told reporters on a visit to Gloucestershire. "And I just want to stress that this is, we're going to be going back, the relationship between the UK and India is of huge importance, and I'll be talking to Narendra Modi on Monday, we'll be trying to do as much as we can, virtually. "Of course it will be frustrating, but we'll try and replicate as much as we can remotely, and then look forward to doing it in person as and when circumstances allow, and hopefully before the Cop summit in November and hopefully we'll get Narendra Modi over for the G7 in June." It comes on the back of mounting calls for the Prime Minister to cancel the trip, with a growing number of scientists also questioning why India has been kept off the travel “red list”, despite case rates now reaching more than 260,000 a day.

  • Oscars nominee 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

    Paul Raci, nominated for an Oscar for playing a drug abuse counselor who has lost his hearing in "Sound of Metal," said the most common response he receives from deaf people about the film is "how cool you show a bunch of deaf addicts." "That sounds a little strange," Raci said in an interview, "but they're just happy that you're showing them in a light that makes them normal, like you and I. They have the same struggles." Advocates hope that praise for "Sound of Metal," one of the best picture contenders at Sunday's Academy Awards, and other films will lead to more movies featuring people with disabilities.

  • Katie Holmes Shared Rare Photos of Suri Cruise in 15th Birthday Tribute to Her Daughter

    Yes, Suri Cruise is very much a teenager now.

  • Katie Holmes Shared a Rare Photo of Suri For Her 15th Birthday & She’s Grown Up So Much

    Her mom wrote her the sweetest tribute.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Big cats: US senators seek ban on private ownership of lions and tigers

    A bill to end private ownership of lions and tigers is proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'This Is a Robbery' to 'The Serpent'

    The new docuseries "This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist," was Netflix's most popular series this week.

  • Google Search turns Pac-Man and Hello Kitty into interactive AR objects

    Google is putting a bunch of iconic Japanese characters in Search as augmented reality objects you can interact with.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

    European soccer's governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this season's Champions League semi-finalists. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the new league, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. Three of the 12 clubs in the new league - Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea - could be withdrawn from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR.

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.