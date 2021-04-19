Miners' union backs shift from coal in exchange for jobs

  • FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. More than 300 businesses and investors are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
  • Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., adjusts his face mask as he arrives for votes on Biden administration nominees, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • President Joe Biden meets with members of congress to discuss his jobs plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • FILE - This Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, shows the Eagle Butte coal mine just north of Gillette, Wyo. While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
1 / 4

Climate Change Business

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. More than 300 businesses and investors are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's largest coal miners' union said Monday it would accept President Joe Biden's plan to move away from coal and other fossil fuels in exchange for a “true energy transition" that includes thousands of jobs in renewable energy and spending on technology to make coal cleaner.

Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, said ensuring jobs for displaced miners — including 7,000 coal workers who lost their jobs last year — is crucial to any infrastructure bill taken up by Congress.

“I think we need to provide a future for those people, a future for anybody that loses their job because of a transition in this country, regardless if it’s coal, oil, gas or any other industry for that matter,'' Roberts said in an online speech to the National Press Club.

“We talk about a 'just transition' all the time,'' Roberts added. “I wish people would quit using that. There’s never been a just transition in the history of the United States.''

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., appearing with Roberts at the Press Club event, said measures to help coal miners in West Virginia and other rural states must be part of the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package taking shape in Congress.

“Basically what is needed ... is the human infrastructure,'' Manchin said. “You can’t leave anybody behind,'' especially those in his hard-hit state, which has lost thousands of jobs in mining and other resource extraction industries jobs in recent years.

“I can tell you how West Virginia feels. We feel like returning Vietnam veterans,'' Manchin said. “We’ve done every dirty job you’ve asked us to do. We never questioned. We did it and performed well. And now all of a sudden we’re not good enough, we’re not clean enough, we're not green enough and we’re not smart enough. You want to know why they quit voting for Democrats, that’s the reason.''

A plan put forward by the mine workers' union calls for significant expansion of tax incentives for renewable energy and preference in hiring for dislocated miners; full funding for programs to plug old oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned mines; and continued incentives to develop so-called carbon capture and storage technology that traps carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels and stores it underground.

The union proposal, and Manchin's endorsement, comes as Congress is considering Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges and power grid, promote electric cars and boost clean energy such as solar and wind power. A bipartisan group of lawmakers met with Biden Monday to discuss the plan.

Republicans have slammed the infrastructure package as a Democratic “wish list” with huge tax hikes, including a proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 28%. Manchin, a centrist and key Democratic vote, has said he prefers a 25% corporate rate.

In his remarks Monday, Manchin made it clear he wants to preserve the coal industry, despite continued declines nationwide amid steep competition from cheaper natural gas and other energy sources.

“I'm for innovation, not elimination" of coal, Manchin said, adding that even if coal was reduced to zero in the United States, thousands of carbon-polluting coal mines would still operate in China and other countries. “It's not North America climate. It's global climate,'' he said.

As part of the mine workers' proposal, Manchin endorsed a Democratic bill that would invigorate labor unions, following decades of court defeats and legislative setbacks. The House passed the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO Act, in March, but the measure faces a near-certain Republican blockade in a narrowly divided Senate.

The bill would reverse “right to work” laws that have crimped unions’ ability to collect dues from workers who refuse to join, yet benefit from deals negotiated on their behalf. It also would block tactics employers can use to drag out organizing drives, contract negotiations and ratification of labor agreements.

Manchin said the bill would “level the playing field” for union workers, but a pro-business group said Manchin was siding with “union bosses" over West Virginia’s workers and small businesses.

The bill would strip workers of “vital privacy rights," forcing employers to turn over personal contact information to union organizers, said Kristen Swearingen, chair of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, a group representing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and other organizations.

“With unfettered access to employees, labor organizers would have the ability to harass and bully workers into joining a union against their will,'' she said.

Biden's infrastructure proposal includes $16 billion to plug hundreds of thousands of “orphaned” oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned coal and hardrock mines that pose serious safety and environmental hazards. The White House said the plan would create thousands of jobs and remediate pollution, including greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Biden's plan also includes tax incentives for renewable energy and billions in spending to deploy carbon capture and storage, two other elements of the union proposal.

Recommended Stories

  • Complaint alleges Amazon interfered in Alabama warehouse unionization vote

    A complaint by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) alleges that Amazon illegally interfered in the union election at its Bessemer, Alabama warehouse, CNBC reports. The big picture: The RWDSU alleged in its complaint to the National Labor Relations Board that Amazon threatened layoffs, loss of pay or benefits, or a facility closure if workers voted in favor of the effort which flopped earlier this month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOnly 30% of workers at the warehouse voted for unionization during the more-than-month-long ballot.State of play: RWDSU outlined 23 objections in its filing. Among them were claims that Amazon removed employees who asked questions at meetings, fired an employee for passing out union authorization cards and disciplined someone for being outspoken in their support for the union. The actions had a "chilling effect on support for the union," RWDSU said, per CNBC.The other side: "The fact is that less than 16% of employees at BHM1 voted to join a union. Rather than accepting these employees’ choice, the union seems determined to continue misrepresenting the facts in order to drive its own agenda. We look forward to the next steps in the legal process," Amazon said in a statement.Why it matters: Unionization efforts within Amazon could be a bellwether for the retail and warehouse industry. While RWDSU has unionized some European Amazon facilities, no U.S. Amazon facilities have unionized yet. Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Amazon. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Capitol officer died after multiple strokes

    Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday said that 42-year-old U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of "natural causes" following multiple strokes a day after he was attacked in the January 6th riots at the U.S. capitol. The findings by the medical examiner will make it hard for prosecutors to bring homicide charges in Sicknick's death.Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.Sicknick was sprayed by rioters with a chemical substance around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, and collapsed later that evening around 10 p.m. He died the following day at a local hospital.In an interview with the Washington Post, medical examiner Francisco Diaz said the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick suffered from any sort of allergic reaction to the chemical spray he was exposed to, nor was there any evidence of internal or external injuries.

  • New California Rule Allows 75% Capacity For Movie Theaters In Yellow Tier, No Physical Distancing As Long As Crowds Are Fully Vaccinated – Update

    UPDATED with more details: Hours after the California Department of Public Health issued an addendum to the state’s capacity guidance for “activities or events” in which all attendees are either vaccinated of have tested negative for Covid-19, the department followed up with details. Turns out, “activities or events” does not refer to indoor concerts, but […]

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him atop the Republican Party is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • Judge condemns Maxine Waters’ remarks on Derek Chauvin trial

    Peter Cahill says congresswoman’s comments supporting protesters could lead to appeal The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin has expressed frustrations with recent comments by the Democratic US representative Maxine Waters, in which she expressed support for protesters against police brutality, saying the remarks could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned. On Saturday, Waters spoke in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police last week. The California congresswoman spoke before final arguments on Monday in the murder trial of Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes last May, resulting in Floyd’s death and global protests. “I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” said Waters, who is Black. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Tensions are high in Minneapolis. Waters said: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Of Chauvin, Waters said: “I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, showed frustration with Waters’ rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations. Chauvin’s defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters’ comments. Cahill denied the motion but told Chauvin’s attorney: “Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” The judge also called it “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch” for elected officials to comment on the outcome of the case. “Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent,” he said. “But I don’t think it has prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury. They have been told not to watch the news. I trust they are following those instructions.” Earlier in the day, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives and an extremist congresswoman who champions “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” demanded action against Waters over the comments. On Sunday night the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said: “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis – just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Waters, 82, a confrontational figure sometimes known as “Kerosene Maxine”, made headlines last week by telling the Ohio congressman Jim Jordan to “respect the chair and shut your mouth” during a hearing with Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser. She regularly clashed with Donald Trump, angering some Democratic leaders. In 2018, Waters said people should harass Trump aides in public. Pelosi called the comments “unacceptable”. The Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, went for “not American”. Observers said McCarthy’s most likely course of action is to seek formal censure – a move unlikely to succeed unless enough Democrats support it. From the far right of McCarthy’s party, the Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene compared Waters’ words with those of Trump, when he told supporters to march on Congress and overturn his election defeat, resulting in the deadly Capitol riot of 6 January. “Speaker Pelosi,” she tweeted. “You impeached President Trump after you said he incited violence by saying ‘march peacefully’ to the Capitol. So I can expect a yes vote from you on my resolution to expel Maxine Waters for inciting violence, riots, and abusing power threatening a jury, right?” Trump did tell supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. He also said: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more.” In February, Greene lost committee assignments over conspiracy-laden remarks. At the weekend, she dropped plans to start an “America First Caucus” based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions”. Some Democrats want to expel Greene from Congress. That too is unlikely to succeed. The Associated Press contributed reporting

  • Analysis-China's green car credit scheme turns up heat on carbon-emitters

    A policy shift by China's government is ratcheting up pressure on automakers to hasten development of green vehicles or pay rivals such as Tesla Inc and Chinese startups for green credits. Regulators are putting more teeth on a system of tradable green car credits to wean the industry off a decade-long policy of subsidies which has helped create some of the biggest companies in the industry. The system gives automakers credits for selling electric or fuel-efficient vehicles that can offset penalties on their more carbon-intensive models.

  • Hungary's poor Roma children struggle with digital education

    Mihaly Horvath, a 12-year-old in a village in northeastern Hungary, can't wait for his school to reopen. As a devastating COVID-19 surge swept Hungary in the spring, classes were suspended and students were ordered to study online.

  • On College Football: Who would make 15-team super league?

    Long before the Big Ten had 14 teams and the Pac-8 had grown to the Pac-12, there were folks in college sports tossing around the idea of a national football conference. Back in the 1950s, Pittsburgh athletic director Tom Hamilton proposed Southern California, UCLA, Stanford, California and Washington join up with Army, Navy, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Penn State and Air Force to form an Airplane Conference.

  • How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers. Related: How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes? The...

  • About a dozen OAN employees have quit in recent months as some staffers don't believe the stories run on air, report says

    The New York Times reported that several employees had left the network in recent months following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.

  • High court seems ready to send virus funds to Alaska Natives

    The Supreme Court seemed inclined Monday to say that hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief money tied up in court should benefit Alaska Natives rather than be spread more broadly among Native American tribes around the U.S. The justices heard arguments in a case involving the massive pandemic relief package passed last year and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump. The question for the court is whether Alaska Native corporations, which are for-profit companies that provide benefits and social services to more than 100,000 Alaska Natives, count as “Indian tribes."

  • In first White House TikTok Live, Jen Psaki talks gun control, police reform

    In a wide-ranging interview hosted live on TikTok, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Yahoo News she agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that gun violence in the United States is a “public health issue.”

  • Rafael Nadal accuses Novak Djokovic of being 'obsessed by the race for grand slam titles'

    Six weeks before the French Open, defending champion Rafael Nadal has highlighted the major difference between himself and Novak Djokovic, the man chasing his record tally of 20 grand-slam titles. According to Nadal, it is a question of motivation. Whereas Nadal says he plays for the satisfaction of competing in itself, Djokovic is “obsessed” with the pursuit of records for their own sake. Asked about the majors race by Metro.co.uk, Nadal replied: “Novak is more obsessed about this, more focused… Not in a negative way. No, he’s more focused on just these things and it means a lot to him all of this stuff. Like he’s always saying and talking about these records and well done for him… but it’s not my approach to my tennis career. “I have a healthy ambition,” Nadal added. “Of course, I am ambitious, if not I would never be in the position I am today but I have probably a different kind of ambition than him, for example. I just keep going, keep doing what I’m doing and just try to put myself in a position to keep enjoying the tour and, of course, try to achieve as much as possible.” The French Open – which has been delayed by a week to May 30 because of France’s high Covid levels – is set to be the first major for 16 months to feature all of the Big Three. Roger Federer announced on Sunday that he will participate after playing just one other clay-court event in Geneva the previous week.

  • 5G: Rural areas to be allowed taller and wider masts

    The masts will improve coverage and internet speeds in the English countryside, the government says.

  • Caribbean island rocked by volcanic eruptions

    The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed by ash Sunday, where authorities said the La Soufriere volcano erupted yet again in the late afternoon.Some 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since eruptions began last week, many staying in shelters in the island's capital, Kingstown.Layers of ash as thick as 8 inches have destroyed crops, contaminated water, killed animals and devastated infrastructure, leaving some roads impassable and slowing down search and rescue.So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.But many of the island's 100,000 residents are struggling with shortagesSeveral Caribbean neighbors have donated cots, food, masks and respiratory tanks.Saint Vincent's volcano was dormant for decades, with its last reported eruption in 1979.Officials have warned activity could continue for months.

  • Trump is desperate to get credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, but his political heartlands are reluctant to actually take them

    Counties that supported Trump in 2020 have more vaccine-hesitant people, even though Trump has aggresively argued that the vaccines are his doing.

  • Caribbean volcanic eruption leaves path of destruction

    The nations that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) provided aid to the island, the Escambray news service reportedThe coordinator of the United Nations Organization for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, warned that the eruption of La Soufriere opens the possibility of a humanitarian crisis in this Caribbean territory and nearby islands, according to Escambray news service.About 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since volcano began to erupt last week. The last reported eruption of the volcano was in 1979.

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team teases Julia Louis-Dreyfus role as 'a darker Nick Fury'

    "I think she'll be making more waves sooner rather than later," says producer Nate Moore.