Minersville couple charged with burglary of fire-damaged mansion

Feb. 23—MINERSVILLE — Borough police have filed charges against a man and woman for allegedly breaking into and stealing approximately $6,400 in goods from a historic downtown building damaged by fire earlier this month.

Victor Manuel Moulier, 44, and Mary Malave, 33, both of 114 Westwood St., Minersville, were charged with one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor each of corruption of minors and a summary criminal mischief offense.

Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers, the arresting officer, said the charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon.

Bowers said the burglary happened at the site of a Feb. 9 fire at the former DiNicola Mansion, owned by Teresa Henry Deturk, at 28 Sunbury St.

Bowers said a neighbor reported around 1:15 a.m. two days later that people were inside the building with flashlights. The intruders were gone when officers arrived, but were identified as residents of 114 Westwood St.

Bowers said Deturk was contacted and reported that the back kitchen door window was smashed out and a large number of items, such as kick boxing bags, gloves, jewelry, antique clocks, power tools, luggage, Tiffany lamps and more were stolen.

Bowers said a search warrant was obtained for 114 Westwood St. and executed on Feb. 12. A large number of items stolen from the fire damaged buildings were discovered, Bowers said.

Malave provided the location of other items hidden in the home, the officer said.

She admitted to committing the burglary with Moulier and that the two had Malave's juvenile daughters help.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Plachko.