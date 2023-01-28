Minersville man charged with making false reports

Jan. 27—MINERSVILLE — Minersville police have filed charges against a borough man stemming from incidents this month and last year.

Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers charged Richard J. Wright, 39, of 260 S. Fourth St., with one count each of false alarms to an agency of public safety and false reports to law enforcement, both misdemeanor offenses.

The charges derive from an incident around 6:20 a.m. Jan. 19 at his home.

Bowers said that Wright contacted the Schuylkill County 911 Center, reporting a fight in the area of the Minersville Recreation Complex playground, knowing there was no fight and the information was false.

Bowers added that Wright, who lives directly across from the recreation center complex, has a known history of making false reports to the 911 center as well as making false calls to Minersville borough offices as well as other agencies.

In one complaint to the state, Bowers said, Wright identified himself and accused a Minersville Borough street supervisor of being at the pool and spying on young girls.

That report was investigated by state officials and determined to be unfounded.

In a second complaint, Patrolman Timothy Walsh charged Wright with an additional eight counts each of false alarm to an agency of public safety and false reports to law enforcement in connection with incidents near Wright's home between Nov. 22 and Dec. 12, 2022.

Between the two dates, Walsh said that Wright called the 911 center eight times, reporting incidents ranging from suspicious vehicles to shots fired.

Each call was from the area of South Fourth Street, and in each case nothing was found.

Both Walsh and Bowers said that Wright has a very distinctive voice and that he has difficulty pronouncing common names and words.

Both sets of charges against Wright were filed with Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon.