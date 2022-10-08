Minersville man on drug delivery charges

Oct. 8—MINERSVILLE — A borough man was jailed after being arrested by Minersville police for distribution of methamphetamine on two occasions.

Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the first set of charges against Matthew Engroff, 35, of 300 Lewis St., Apt. 401, stem from an incident in the area of Fourth and Pine streets on Wednesday while the second set of charges stem from an incident on Thursday in the same area.

In each of the complaints, Bowers charged Engroff with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer, Tamaqua, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 straight cash bail for each of the incidents, totaling $100,000.

Bowers said Engroff was also wanted on a warrant out of Northampton County for endangering the welfare of children.

In the Wednesday incident, Bowers said he learned that Engroff was selling a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine for $400.

An undercover operation was put in place near Fourth and Pine streets, Bowers said, where Engroff met with an undercover officer and the two entered the man's vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, Bowers said, Engroff removed a large bag of methamphetamine from his coat along with a digital scale, weighed out about a quarter-ounce and sold it to the officer for $100.

The following day, Bowers said, the undercover officer met with Engroff again.

The two entered Engroff's vehicle, and he drove a short distance before producing a larger bag of methamphetamine, weighing out a half-ounce and selling it to the officer for $850, Bowers said.

After the officer left the area, Bowers said, he and Patrolman Timothy Walsh took Engroff into custody and found him to be in possession of additional quantities of bagged methamphetamine.

Engroff will now have to appear for preliminary hearings on the charges before Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon.