Minersville man jailed for drug offenses

Jan. 20—MINERSVILLE — A man was jailed Monday after being arrested by Minersville police on drug charges.

Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the charges against Hezekiah Jahkir Bethea, 21, of 310 Laurel St., came after officers executed a search warrant at the home as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.

Bowers said the investigation included incidents of Bethea selling THC vape cartridges on three separate occasions to confidential police informants.

When officers executed the warrant, Bowers said, they seized additional marijuana and found two people wanted by police inside the building — Damian Watson and Joseph Hunt.

As a result of the investigation, Bethea was charged by Minersville police Patrolman Ethan Powell, in three separate complaints, with delivery of a controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post 10% of $75,000 bail, $25,000 for each of the offenses.

The man was subsequently released from prison after posting bail.

Assisting in service of the search warrant were Schuylkill County sheriff's deputies and officers from Ashland, Port Carbon and Blythe Twp.

Bethea will now have to appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date before Plachko in his Port Carbon courtroom.