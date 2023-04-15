Minersville man jailed on indecent assault charges

Apr. 14—PORT CARBON — A man was jailed after being arrested by Minersville police on an indecent assault charge.

Robert M. Miller, 56, of 300 Lewis St., Apt. 404, Minersville, was arrested by Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers and charged with one count of indecent assault.

Bowers said the charge stems from an incident at Miller's residence around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Bowers said he was contacted by a woman who reported that while she was sitting outside of the Minersville High Rise, where she resides, an intoxicated Miller approached her.

The woman said Miller tried to shake her hand, but she declined. Miller responded by grabbing and groping her, then describing what he would like to do to her.

The woman also said that Miller has been a problem with tenants since he moved into the high-rise.

Bowers said he spoke Wednesday to Eugene Yourey, owner of Coal Region Consulting & Investigations, which provides security for the Schuylkill County Housing Authority. He said his firm had received a report of Miller knocking on the door of another tenant's apartment.

When the tenant opened the door, Bowers said, the tenant found Miller exposing himself and holding a bottle of alcohol.

Bowers said he requested the arrest warrant "due to Miller presenting a clear and present danger to residents of the Minersville High Rise."

Miller was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $25,000 straight cash bail.

Miller will have to answer to the charge against him at a preliminary hearing before Plachko.