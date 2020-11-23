Minerva Bunkering Introduces the Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP)

- ADP leverages metering and communications technology to bring unparalleled transparency and efficiency to bunker deliveries

- First "proof-of-concept" delivery successfully conducted in Singapore with Hafnia

- Service to launch in ARA, Fujairah, and Singapore in early 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering and Hafnia completed the first ever bunker delivery conducted entirely over Minerva's new Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP). The ADP is an innovative solution comprised of integrated hardware and software designed and developed by Minerva and its technology partner Curl Tech.

Customers using the ADP benefit from visibility into all details of their bunkering operations including quality of fuel delivered, operational timelines, and quantity received as per mass flow meter profiles – all in real-time and viewed from anywhere via the customer portal.

Onboard documentation is conducted entirely digitally on both supplying and receiving vessels via the networked application, resulting in hours of saved time and reduced human error from manual entries. Back-end integration with customer software systems is supported via API to enable streamlined invoicing and business intelligence.

Furthermore, the platform's audit functionality provides complete transparency into every barrel of fuel loaded onto and discharged from the supply vessel utilized in each customer delivery.

"We are very excited to introduce the ADP as it offers customers an unprecedented degree of transparency and efficiency, and represents a solution to some of the most significant challenges shipowners face when buying bunker fuel," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

Minerva intends to launch commercial service of the ADP in early 2021 covering the ARA, Fujairah, and Singapore markets. Hafnia, one of the world's leading tanker owners and operators, collaborated with Minerva on critical design elements of the ADP, and has entered into a supply agreement with Minerva pertaining to these ports.

"We have been vocal about wanting to see this sort of technology and process applied to other major ports in addition to Singapore. A supplier has stepped up to the task, and we are here to support it as promised. It is a big step towards more efficient operations for the industry-at-large, and will certainly be positive for vessel operations in these ports," stated Peter Martin Grünwaldt, Hafnia's Vice President of Bunker Procurement.

Emerson Automated Solutions also worked closely with Minerva on elements of the ADP's passive design compatibility with mass flow meter equipment.

"The ADP is one of a kind innovative technology that harnesses the precision of Coriolis mass flow meter measurements to provide customers valuable insights into their bunker deliveries," said Daniel Kemp, Business Development Manager with Emerson's marine business.

Minerva Bunkering is an international marine fuel logistics company that markets and physically supplies fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 600 customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering

