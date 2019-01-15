Is Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (HKG:3828) A Great Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (HKG:3828) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 7.0%. Does Ming Fai International Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Check out our latest analysis for Ming Fai International Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

SEHK:3828 Historical Dividend Yield January 15th 19 More

How well does Ming Fai International Holdings fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 50%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from Ming Fai International Holdings have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Relative to peers, Ming Fai International Holdings produces a yield of 7.0%, which is high for Personal Products stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Ming Fai International Holdings is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 3828’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 3828’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 3828’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



