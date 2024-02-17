The Mingo: 240-unit apartment complex in Evanston gets zoning approval from city planners

An artist's rendering of The Mingo, a planned 240-unit apartment complex in Evanston on the site of the old Hoffman School building.

The Mingo, a planned 240-unit, mixed-income apartment complex in Evanston on the site of the old Hoffman School building, cleared a major hurdle Friday during a Cincinnati City Planning Commission meeting.

The commission voted unanimously to approve a proposed zoning change from residential mixed to planned development to allow multi-family development on the approximately 5-acre site of the old school building and playground at 3060 Durrell Ave.

The proposed zoning change will require final approval from Cincinnati City Council.

The developer − Walnut Hills-based Kingsley and Company, led by former Bengals safety Chinedum Ndukwe − must also submit a final development plan to the planning commission and City Council.

The estimated $60 million to $65 million project would include a mix of market-rate studio; one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and 24 units restricted to renters earning no more than 75% of the area median income, or about $60,000.

The development is named The Mingo after well-known community activist, Rev. Peterson Mingo of Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, which previously owned the building and held services there for years.

Mingo broke down in tears during the commission meeting while expressing his support for the project and thanking the developer for putting his name on the project. "It's an honor," he told the commission.

Demolition has already begun inside the former Hoffman School building in Evanston, where developer Kingsley and Company is planning to build a new 240-unit apartment complex divided among two buildings.

The project site off Victory Parkway between Durrell Avenue and Woodburn Avenue was the subject of a contentious battle last year among the developer, community activists and the Cincinnati Preservation Association.

Some local residents and the preservation association wanted to have the old school building designated a local historic landmark, which would have prevented the developer from tearing it down.

But Cincinnati City Council last summer rejected an ordinance that would have granted the building historic landmark designation, paving the way for demolition and construction of new apartments on the old Hoffman site.

Meanwhile, Ndukwe received approval last month through the city's subdivision process to subdivide the site into two parcels to accommodate two new apartment buildings and about 248 parking spaces, including surface parking and about 70 spaces in a parking garage.

At least a dozen speakers, including Evanston residents, civic leaders and developers, expressed concerns about the size of the project and potential overflow parking that could encroach on street parking for nearby residents.

Ndukwe responded to those complaints by telling the planning commission he thinks the project will ultimately be "overparked" because trends show fewer people are relying on cars for transportation and the project is situated nearby major bus routes.

Construction of the first four-story building in The Mingo project that would house about 133 units facing Woodburn Avenue is expected to begin in September, according to the developer.

Construction of another four-story building facing Durrell Avenue would begin about four to six months later on top of the one-level underground parking lot.

Plans call for The Mingo to include a swimming pool with a pool deck, pool house, cabanas, a firepit, corn hole areas, patios, and greenspace, as well as a dog park along Woodburn Avenue.

