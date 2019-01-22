These mini broccoli cheddar soup pies are almost too cute to eat

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Brace the cold this winter with these comforting broccoli cheddar soup pies! Check out the recipe on Best Bites!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion finely chopped

1 clove garlic minced or grated

1/4 cup flour

1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk or 1 1/2 cups milk

4 cups fresh or frozen broccoli florets

1-2 cups chicken or vegetable broth plus 2 cups water to thin

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper or to your taste

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt + pepper

2-3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese plus more for topping

2 sheets frozen puff pastry thawed

1 egg lightly beaten

Flakey salt for serving

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large dutch oven or pot over medium heat. Add the onion + garlic and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes, then gradually whisk in the milk until smooth. Add 1 cup broth, the broccoli, cayenne and nutmeg, then season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, until thickened, about 15-20 minutes. Once the broccoli is tender, remove at least half of it from the soup. Using immersion blender, blend until chunky-smooth. Add back the reserved broccoli. Add the cheese to the soup and stir over medium heat until melted. Simmer the soup 10-minutes or until the soup is very thick. You want the soup to be more like a stew and not thin at all. Remove from the heat. Scoop out about half of the soup into a heat-proof bowl. Place the bowl of soup in the fridge for 30 minutes (or the freezer for 15). Return the remaining soup still in the pot back to the stove. Stir in the remaining 1 cup chicken broth. Keep the soup warm for serving. While the soup in the fridge cools, lay the thawed puff pastry sheets out flat on a floured work surface. Cut large circles out of the pastry with a ring cutter, about 4 per pastry sheet. Roll up the scraps of pastry dough and roll them back out to cut more circles. Then grab a rolling pin and roll the circles out just a bit to make them a little larger. Brush each circle with the beaten egg on the outer edge of half of the circle. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Once the soup has cooled and is thick, spoon 2-4 tablespoons of the soup into the center of each round of pastry dough. Fold the dough over to cover the filling, making a semi-circle. Use the ends of a fork to seal the edges together. Place the pies on a parchment lined baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the pastry dough. When all of the pies are on the baking sheet, cut air holes in the top of each pie and then brush the tops with egg wash. Sprinkle with a little cheddar cheese. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes until puffed and nicely browned. Don' freak, but these are going to ooze! Serve warm with the remaining soup for dipping.

Try these comfortable food recipes: