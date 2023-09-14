Mini golf, pizza and cocktails: Inside the new ‘eatertainment’ concept on the Plaza

Amid a rain cloud of doom and gloom on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza — empty storefronts, an uptick in crime and a nearly $300 million loan default by its corporate owners — a potential ray of sunshine is breaking through.

Puttery, an “eatertainment” venue combining indoor mini-golf, food and craft cocktails, was set to open Thursday — a year and a half after owners announced it was coming. Here are the details:

The space: It’s spread out across two floors (one street level, one subterranean) in a 24,000-square-foot space at 612 W. 47th St. — the former Jack Henry Building. There is a patio facing 47th Street, three bars and several areas inside for private parties. Maximum capacity is 450 people. Punch Bowl Social had planned to open there but pulled out after filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

Hole 5 of the Art Museum course at Puttery. The new mini-golf concept on the Country Club Plaza features three 9-hole indoor courses.

The golf: There are three nine-hole mini-golf courses inside, each with its own theme. The Art Museum (not to be confused with the mini-golf course on the lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, just down the road) features holes designed with nods to Renaissance art, landscape art and pop art. The Conservatory course evokes a Southwestern desert. And the Rooftop Course emulates a big-city skyline. Rounds cost $18 per person. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make a reservation online at puttery.com.

The owners: Puttery is owned by the golf leisure and experience company Drive Shack. The chairman of Drive Shack is Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, and one of Puttery’s investors is superstar golfer Rory McIlroy. Puttery has locations in seven other U.S. cities, including Dallas, Minneapolis and Chicago, and plans to have 50 up and going by the end of next year.

The food: “We think our pizzas are great, but this is also the first Puttery that’s opening with entrees on the menu,” said general manager J.W. Fisher.

Among those entrees are Sticky Ribs (sous vide pork ribs, ginger rice, macaroni salad), Ahi Tuna Bowl (Ahi tuna, sushi rice, mangos, kiwi, Granny Smith apple, edamame, cucumber, radishes, yuzu soy glaze, green onions, sesame seeds) and a banh mi sandwich. All are in the $16-$20 range.

Appetizers ($12-$16) include veggie ceviche, lamb or beef sliders, and fire shrimp (Cajun butter, tomato, toasted artisan bread and green onions). The pizza section on the menu has options like Sausage & Hot Honey and Mascarpone & Mushroom.

The drinks: Signature drinks include the BBQ on a Saturday Night (bourbon, honey, smoked peach, lemon, angostura bitters) and thenonalcoholic Spicy Pina Rickey (pineapple, lime, habanero, soda). Beers, seltzers, and wine (both by the glass and the bottle) are also available.

The hours: 4 to midnight Monday through Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

One last thing: Sorry, kids (and adults with kids): Guests must be 21 to enter.