'Mini-grants' to area educators offered by Your Community Foundation

Aug. 24—Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia is going back to school.

The nonprofit, outreach organization is now offering an opportunity for educator "mini-grants " of up to $750—which will be awarded to teachers in public schools across Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison and Taylor counties.

YCF's mission is to promote philanthropy and build endowment funds to benefit communities.

"This is our first year for the educator mini-grants, " said Patty Showers Ryan, the foundation's executive director.

"We're excited, " she said. "This is just one more component to our outreach."

Outreach, she said, that's especially critical in the classroom, where teachers toil daily to keep students engaged.

And not just traditional teachers: Counselors, librarians and school nurses are also eligible to apply.

Monies may not be used for projects already complete or purchased, Ryan said.

Same for after-school activities, speaker fees, gift cards or food items such as snacks, the executive director said.

The goal, Ryan said, is to spark learning using the outlay for a lesson plan, an approved project or resources not covered by the applicant's respective school district.

Applicants don't have to apply for the full $750, Ryan said.

"Maybe a teacher wants to buy an additional software program, " she said.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 25, Ryan said, with a cut-off time of 11:59 p.m. that day.

To apply, email Laurie Abildso at laurie @ycfwv.org with your name, your school's name, your county (and school district) and your district's county-level tax identification number.

Recipients will be notified of their award in November and monies will be issued in the form of a check payable to their school.

YCF, in the meantime, manages assets of more than $20 million and administers more than 150 endowment funds across its region. Its main goal, Ryan said, is to encourage, create, market and manage endowment funds—originated by individuals, families, businesses and organizations throughout the area.

Her organization, she said, is glad to extend that mission to the classroom.

"We value our educators and our schools, " Ryan said of the latest offering. "This is one more thing we can do."

