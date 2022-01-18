MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, ...

Investment company MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SOXX, IYM, VBK, FTNT, EXR, RYF, FTXN, PSI, PEZ, PXI, ABBV, TQQQ, PEP, VYM,

Added Positions: RSP, IYG, VCSH, HYS, IYJ, IJR, RGI, MSFT, IDXX, GRMN, AVY, NETL, TSLA, BND, CORP, SPY, IAT, LH, SCHO, ITB, VGK, PFF, QLD, IAI, SCHG, SHV, VIS, SPLV, FCX, KBWD, PYZ, FCEL, RPV, PDP, NXE, JPM, GOOGL,

Reduced Positions: MINT, IGV, FXL, GE, QTEC, NVDA, SHY, AMD, AAPL, SCHX, KLAC, JNJ, PKB, QQQ, PLUG, PG, UNH, WMT, LMT, PFI, HD, CDNS, BSX,

Sold Out: IEO, FLOT, TDG, PEJ, KBWP, PBS, DIS, BNDX,





For the details of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 149,444 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.02% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 201,482 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.05% PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 149,714 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 84,803 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 148,115 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)





MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $516.416300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 20,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)





MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 31,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)





MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)





MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)





MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)





MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.961600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $158.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 149,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 31,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 201,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $132.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $517.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.35.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $74.06 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.84.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)



MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF. The sale prices were between $48.71 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $52.97.





