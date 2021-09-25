The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities

Alexandria Bova
·9 min read
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one's income level increases. But there's a catch.

Read More: How To Say ‘No’ to Friends or Family Who Want To Borrow Money
Checking: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. "That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds," said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and "life evaluation." Emotional well-being was measured according to a person's day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was "likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others."

Save: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Using the Purdue study's findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the "salary needed to be happy" category listed in this study.

Are your finances keeping you from being happy?

Last updated: Sept. 10, 2021

Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com
Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Salary you need to be happy: $103,215

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,385

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,980-$73,725

Discover: See the Full List of Money's Most Influential and More

Steve Debenport / Getty Images
Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Arlington, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $114,345

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,455

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,340-$81,675

See: All You Need To Know About the Economy and Your Money

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Atlanta

  • Salary you need to be happy: $121,170

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,630

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,240-$86,550

Find Out: 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent

Philip Arno Photography / Shutterstock.com
Philip Arno Photography / Shutterstock.com

Austin, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $136,500

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,500

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,000-$97,500

Everything You Need To Know About Budgeting: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

RomanBabakin / Getty Images
RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Boston

  • Salary you need to be happy: $190,680

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $172,520

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $108,960-$136,200

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,035

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,365

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,020-$80,025

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Chicago

  • Salary you need to be happy: $123,690

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $111,910

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $70,680-$88,350

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Cleveland

  • Salary you need to be happy: $80,955

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,245

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,260-$57,825

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Salary you need to be happy: $118,545

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,255

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,740-$84,675

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Ohio

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,920

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,880

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,240-$67,800

kan_khampanya / Shutterstock.com
kan_khampanya / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $113,085

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,315

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,620-$80,775

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

Denver

  • Salary you need to be happy: $151,410

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $136,990

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $86,520-$108,150

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $91,560

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,840

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,320-$65,400

typhoonski / iStock.com
typhoonski / iStock.com

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,665

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,935

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,380-$80,475

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Fresno, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $113,190

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,410

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,680-$80,850

ja-images / Shutterstock.com
ja-images / Shutterstock.com

Honolulu

  • Salary you need to be happy: $211,155

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,045

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,660-$150,825

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Houston

  • Salary you need to be happy: $110,040

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indianapolis

  • Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

JSvideos / Shutterstock.com
JSvideos / Shutterstock.com

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Salary you need to be happy: $104,475

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,525

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,700-$74,625

Discover: How To Save Money During COVID-19

Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Salary you need to be happy: $96,495

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925

ImagineGolf / Getty Images
ImagineGolf / Getty Images

Las Vegas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $126,105

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $114,095

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,060-$90,075

hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com
hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com

Long Beach, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $188,055

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $170,145

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $107,460-$134,325

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles

  • Salary you need to be happy: $204,855

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $185,345

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $117,060-$146,325

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Salary you need to be happy: $101,115

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,485

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,780-$72,225

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $88,515

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,085

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,580-$63,225

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

  • Salary you need to be happy: $119,280

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,920

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,160-$85,200

Meinzahn / Getty Images
Meinzahn / Getty Images

Miami

  • Salary you need to be happy: $143,955

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,245

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,260-$102,825

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,500

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,500

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,000-$67,500

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minneapolis

  • Salary you need to be happy: $122,220

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,580

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,840-$87,300

Check Out: 10 Lucrative Side Business Ideas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $115,920

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,880

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,240-$82,800

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images
Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images

New Orleans

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,875

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,125

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,500-$80,625

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

New York

  • Salary you need to be happy: $219,765

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $198,835

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $125,580-$156,975

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oakland, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $211,260

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,140

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,720-$150,900

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

  • Salary you need to be happy: $96,075

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,925

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,900-$68,625

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Salary you need to be happy: $99,645

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Orlando, Florida

  • Salary you need to be happy: $118,020

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $106,780

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,440-$84,300

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Philadelphia

  • Salary you need to be happy: $116,340

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,260

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,480-$83,100

BCFC / Shutterstock.com
BCFC / Shutterstock.com

Phoenix

  • Salary you need to be happy: $119,070

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,730

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,040-$85,050

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary you need to be happy: $155,190

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $140,410

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $88,680-$110,850

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Salary you need to be happy: $116,550

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com
RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Sacramento, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $133,875

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,125

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,500-$95,625

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

San Antonio

  • Salary you need to be happy: $101,535

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,865

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,020-$72,525

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

  • Salary you need to be happy: $186,375

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $168,625

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $106,500-$133,125

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images
Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

San Francisco

  • Salary you need to be happy: $319,935

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $289,465

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $182,820-$228,525

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $273,000

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $247,000

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $156,000-$195,000

Unsplash
Unsplash

Seattle

  • Salary you need to be happy: $214,200

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $193,800

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $122,400-$153,000

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Tucson, Arizona

  • Salary you need to be happy: $104,370

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,430

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,640-$74,550

4kclips / Shutterstock.com
4kclips / Shutterstock.com

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,080

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,120

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,760-$67,200

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Salary you need to be happy: $121,380

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,820

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,360-$86,700

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C.

  • Salary you need to be happy: $182,595

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $165,205

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $104,340-$130,425

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are as follows: $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being" and $95,000 for "life evaluation." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for life evaluation, according to Purdue, and this benchmark was used to determine the "salary you need to be happy" in the study. GOBankingRates factored in each city's cost-of-living index, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Research was conducted and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck in Canada for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar house in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Friday was set to return home to China https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng has remained an enigmatic figure. The 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded.

  • Google's methods for spying on employees revealed in report 

    Google keeps a close eye on its employees through a number of tracking mechanisms when they engage in certain online activities, according to a new report.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Here's Why You Should Plan to Claim Social Security at 62

    Many seniors spend months or years trying to figure out when to file for Social Security. Clearly, there are pros and cons to claiming Social Security at different ages. If you file at the age of 70, your monthly benefit will be higher on a permanent basis, but you may have to work longer and delay your retirement to make that happen.

  • U.S. to drop fraud charges against top Huawei executive

    Meng Wanzhou, CFO and daughter of Huawei's founder, is likely to be allowed to return to China after admitting she tried to evade Iran sanctions.

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • Marvel Sues to Block Heirs From Reclaiming Spider-Man, Doctor Strange Copyrights

    Marvel filed five lawsuits on Friday seeking to block the heirs of comic book creators from reclaiming copyrights to many of its most popular characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange. The move comes after heirs of five Marvel authors filed dozens of termination notices with the U.S. […]

  • El Milagro workers 'unlawfully' locked out after walking off job

    Workers said they have been working under harsh conditions with low pay during the pandemic, and they want to see changes.

  • India salon fined $271,000 for 'botching' model's haircut

    The court said the model suffered a huge loss due to the wrong haircut.

  • Ford India head quits after company says to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has quit the company to pursue other career opportunities, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the Asian nation https://reut.rs/3uaF8tN, taking a hit of $2 billion. Mehrotra, according to his LinkedIn profile, has spent over a decade with Ford in India across multiple roles including marketing, sales and most recently as president and managing director. Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day, a source with knowledge of the information told Reuters.

  • ‘A race to the bottom’: Google temps are fighting a two-tier labor system

    Contracted workers doing the same jobs for less pay and no job security are exposing the tech company’s workplace inequalities ‘I was doing a job where people who were sitting next to me were getting paid three to four times as much as me,’ one contract worker said. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Ben Gwin works for Google Shopping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Though he is technically a temporary worker at the tech giant, Gwin and 65 of his colleagues are now represented by the United Steelworkers un

  • Prince Andrew's lawyers to examine 'multiple inconsistencies' in sexual assault accusations

    The Duke of York’s “wall of silence” strategy is over as his lawyers prepare to turn the tables on his accuser and examine her “multiple inconsistencies” in forensic detail.

  • Huawei heiress to be freed after deal with US

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • A farm in Massachusetts said it spent $500 advertising on Indeed for a job running its short-staffed produce stand - and got zero applicants

    The owner of Manheim Farm closed a produce stall because he couldn't find staff, he told The Daily Hampshire Gazette. "We're still looking."

  • Powell meets a changed economy: Fewer workers, higher prices

    Unemployed Americans unable to find work even with job openings at a record high. The business challenges, described during a “Fed Listens” virtual roundtable, underscore the ways that the COVID-19 outbreak and its delta variant are continuing to transform the U.S. economy. "We are really living in unique times,” Powell said at the end of the discussion.

  • Meng Wanzhou: The PowerPoint that sparked an international row

    After three years, Huawei's chief financial officer has a US extradition request against her dropped.

  • Michigan diner reopens six months after owner was jailed over COVID-19 violations

    A Michigan restaurant that closed in March reopened on Tuesday, six months after the owner was charged with breaking COVID-19 precautions.

  • Semiconductor shortage that has hobbled manufacturing worldwide is getting worse

    The global semiconductor shortage that has paralyzed automakers for nearly a year shows signs of worsening, as new coronavirus infections halt chip assembly lines in Southeast Asia, forcing more car companies and electronics manufacturers to suspend production. A wave of delta-variant cases in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines is causing production delays at factories that cut and package semiconductors, creating new bottlenecks on top of those caused by soaring demand for chips.Subscribe to

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.