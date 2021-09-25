The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one's income level increases. But there's a catch.

Read More: How To Say ‘No’ to Friends or Family Who Want To Borrow Money

Checking: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. "That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds," said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and "life evaluation." Emotional well-being was measured according to a person's day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was "likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others."

Save: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Using the Purdue study's findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the "salary needed to be happy" category listed in this study.

Are your finances keeping you from being happy?

Last updated: Sept. 10, 2021

Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Salary you need to be happy : $103,215

Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,385

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,980-$73,725

Discover: See the Full List of Money's Most Influential and More

Story continues

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Arlington, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $114,345

Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,455

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,340-$81,675

See: All You Need To Know About the Economy and Your Money

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Atlanta

Salary you need to be happy: $121,170

Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,630

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,240-$86,550

Find Out: 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent

Philip Arno Photography / Shutterstock.com

Austin, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $136,500

Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,500

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,000-$97,500

Everything You Need To Know About Budgeting: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Boston

Salary you need to be happy: $190,680

Salary you need for life evaluation: $172,520

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $108,960-$136,200

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $112,035

Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,365

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,020-$80,025

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Chicago

Salary you need to be happy: $123,690

Salary you need for life evaluation: $111,910

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $70,680-$88,350

benedek / Getty Images

Cleveland

Salary you need to be happy: $80,955

Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,245

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,260-$57,825

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salary you need to be happy: $118,545

Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,255

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,740-$84,675

Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Ohio

Salary you need to be happy: $94,920

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,880

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,240-$67,800

kan_khampanya / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

Salary you need to be happy: $113,085

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,315

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,620-$80,775

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Denver

Salary you need to be happy: $151,410

Salary you need for life evaluation: $136,990

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $86,520-$108,150

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $91,560

Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,840

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,320-$65,400

typhoonski / iStock.com

Fort Worth, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $112,665

Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,935

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,380-$80,475

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Fresno, California

Salary you need to be happy: $113,190

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,410

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,680-$80,850

ja-images / Shutterstock.com

Honolulu

Salary you need to be happy: $211,155

Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,045

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,660-$150,825

Shutterstock.com

Houston

Salary you need to be happy: $110,040

Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indianapolis

Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

JSvideos / Shutterstock.com

Jacksonville, Florida

Salary you need to be happy: $104,475

Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,525

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,700-$74,625

Discover: How To Save Money During COVID-19

Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

Salary you need to be happy: $96,495

Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925

ImagineGolf / Getty Images

Las Vegas

Salary you need to be happy: $126,105

Salary you need for life evaluation: $114,095

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,060-$90,075

hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com

Long Beach, California

Salary you need to be happy: $188,055

Salary you need for life evaluation: $170,145

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $107,460-$134,325

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles

Salary you need to be happy: $204,855

Salary you need for life evaluation: $185,345

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $117,060-$146,325

Kirkikis / Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky

Salary you need to be happy: $101,115

Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,485

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,780-$72,225

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Memphis, Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $88,515

Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,085

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,580-$63,225

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $119,280

Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,920

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,160-$85,200

Meinzahn / Getty Images

Miami

Salary you need to be happy: $143,955

Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,245

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,260-$102,825

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

Salary you need to be happy: $94,500

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,500

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,000-$67,500

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minneapolis

Salary you need to be happy: $122,220

Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,580

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,840-$87,300

Check Out: 10 Lucrative Side Business Ideas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Nashville, Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $115,920

Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,880

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,240-$82,800

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images

New Orleans

Salary you need to be happy: $112,875

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,125

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,500-$80,625

ferrantraite / Getty Images

New York

Salary you need to be happy: $219,765

Salary you need for life evaluation: $198,835

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $125,580-$156,975

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oakland, California

Salary you need to be happy: $211,260

Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,140

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,720-$150,900

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

Salary you need to be happy: $96,075

Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,925

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,900-$68,625

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Omaha, Nebraska

Salary you need to be happy: $99,645

Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175

Shutterstock.com

Orlando, Florida

Salary you need to be happy: $118,020

Salary you need for life evaluation: $106,780

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,440-$84,300

benedek / Getty Images

Philadelphia

Salary you need to be happy: $116,340

Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,260

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,480-$83,100

BCFC / Shutterstock.com

Phoenix

Salary you need to be happy: $119,070

Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,730

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,040-$85,050

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Oregon

Salary you need to be happy: $155,190

Salary you need for life evaluation: $140,410

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $88,680-$110,850

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $116,550

Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Sacramento, California

Salary you need to be happy: $133,875

Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,125

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,500-$95,625

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

San Antonio

Salary you need to be happy: $101,535

Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,865

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,020-$72,525

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

Salary you need to be happy: $186,375

Salary you need for life evaluation: $168,625

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $106,500-$133,125

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

San Francisco

Salary you need to be happy: $319,935

Salary you need for life evaluation: $289,465

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $182,820-$228,525

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Salary you need to be happy: $273,000

Salary you need for life evaluation: $247,000

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $156,000-$195,000

Unsplash

Seattle

Salary you need to be happy: $214,200

Salary you need for life evaluation: $193,800

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $122,400-$153,000

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Tucson, Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $104,370

Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,430

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,640-$74,550

4kclips / Shutterstock.com

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Salary you need to be happy: $94,080

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,120

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,760-$67,200

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Salary you need to be happy: $121,380

Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,820

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,360-$86,700

Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C.

Salary you need to be happy: $182,595

Salary you need for life evaluation: $165,205

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $104,340-$130,425

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are as follows: $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being" and $95,000 for "life evaluation." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for life evaluation, according to Purdue, and this benchmark was used to determine the "salary you need to be happy" in the study. GOBankingRates factored in each city's cost-of-living index, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Research was conducted and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2019.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities