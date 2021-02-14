The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one’s income level increases. But there’s a catch.

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. “That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds,” said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and “life evaluation.” Emotional well-being was measured according to a person’s day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was “likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others.”

Using the Purdue study’s findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the “salary needed to be happy” category listed in this study.

Albuquerque New Mexico hot air balloons

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Salary you need to be happy : $103,215

Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,385

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,980-$73,725

Arlington Texas

Arlington, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $114,345

Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,455

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,340-$81,675

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - September 25, 2016: Residents of Atlanta enjoy a morning of softball and kickball in Piedmont Park.

Atlanta

Salary you need to be happy: $121,170

Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,630

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,240-$86,550

concert in Austin Texas

Austin, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $136,500

Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,500

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,000-$97,500

Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Boston

Salary you need to be happy: $190,680

Salary you need for life evaluation: $172,520

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $108,960-$136,200

A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $112,035

Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,365

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,020-$80,025

Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

Chicago

Salary you need to be happy: $123,690

Salary you need for life evaluation: $111,910

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $70,680-$88,350

Cleveland, USA - September 20, 2014: A family enjoys a beautiful day at the Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Cleveland

Salary you need to be happy: $80,955

Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,245

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,260-$57,825

Red spires of the Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs on a beautiul spring afternoon.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salary you need to be happy: $118,545

Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,255

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,740-$84,675

Columbus, Ohio, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Columbus, Ohio

Salary you need to be happy: $94,920

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,880

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,240-$67,800

people practicing Yoga in Klyde Warren Park in Dallas Texas

Dallas

Salary you need to be happy: $113,085

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,315

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,620-$80,775

Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

Denver

Salary you need to be happy: $151,410

Salary you need for life evaluation: $136,990

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $86,520-$108,150

El Paso is a city in and the county seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States , and lies in West Texas.

El Paso, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $91,560

Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,840

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,320-$65,400

Fort Worth, Tx

Fort Worth, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $112,665

Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,935

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,380-$80,475

Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno, California

Salary you need to be happy: $113,190

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,410

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,680-$80,850

Hawaii-Honolulu

Honolulu

Salary you need to be happy: $211,155

Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,045

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,660-$150,825

people riding along pathway in Houston Texas

Houston

Salary you need to be happy: $110,040

Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600

Indianapolis, Indiana canal walk

Indianapolis

Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

Jacksonville-Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Salary you need to be happy: $104,475

Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,525

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,700-$74,625

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri at daytime under a big blue sky and striking clouds.

Kansas City, Missouri

Salary you need to be happy: $96,495

Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925

Las Vegas

Salary you need to be happy: $126,105

Salary you need for life evaluation: $114,095

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,060-$90,075

Long Beach moored boats and placid life - Image.

Long Beach, California

Salary you need to be happy: $188,055

Salary you need for life evaluation: $170,145

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $107,460-$134,325

The Los Angeles skyline and lake at Echo Park, in Los Angeles, California - Image.

Los Angeles

Salary you need to be happy: $204,855

Salary you need for life evaluation: $185,345

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $117,060-$146,325

Fourth Street Live in Louisville, Kentucky, has become a destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Louisville, Kentucky

Salary you need to be happy: $101,115

Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,485

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,780-$72,225

Memphis Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $88,515

Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,085

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,580-$63,225

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

Mesa, Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $119,280

Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,920

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,160-$85,200

Miami, USA - August 23, 2014: people enjoy Palm trees and art deco hotels at Ocean Drive by night.

Miami

Salary you need to be happy: $143,955

Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,245

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,260-$102,825

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Milwaukee

Salary you need to be happy: $94,500

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,500

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,000-$67,500

Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Minneapolis

Salary you need to be happy: $122,220

Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,580

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,840-$87,300

Nashville Tennessee city street at dusk

Nashville, Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $115,920

Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,880

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,240-$82,800

New Orleans, Lousiana - October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.

New Orleans

Salary you need to be happy: $112,875

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,125

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,500-$80,625

High view of Union Square and the Empire State Building.

New York

Salary you need to be happy: $219,765

Salary you need for life evaluation: $198,835

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $125,580-$156,975

Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

Oakland, California

Salary you need to be happy: $211,260

Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,140

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,720-$150,900

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma City

Salary you need to be happy: $96,075

Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,925

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,900-$68,625

Downtown Omaha skyline

Omaha, Nebraska

Salary you need to be happy: $99,645

Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175

Lake Eola Park in Orlando Florida

Orlando, Florida

Salary you need to be happy: $118,020

Salary you need for life evaluation: $106,780

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,440-$84,300

Pedestrians relax on John F.

Philadelphia

Salary you need to be happy: $116,340

Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,260

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,480-$83,100

Phoenix Arizona

Phoenix

Salary you need to be happy: $119,070

Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,730

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,040-$85,050

Hawthorne Bridge in Portland during sunset.

Portland, Oregon

Salary you need to be happy: $155,190

Salary you need for life evaluation: $140,410

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $88,680-$110,850

visitors in downtown Raleigh North Carolina on Fayetteville Street

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $116,550

Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250

People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.

Sacramento, California

Salary you need to be happy: $133,875

Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,125

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,500-$95,625

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio

Salary you need to be happy: $101,535

Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,865

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,020-$72,525

San Diego skyline during the day

San Diego

Salary you need to be happy: $186,375

Salary you need for life evaluation: $168,625

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $106,500-$133,125

San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.

San Francisco

Salary you need to be happy: $319,935

Salary you need for life evaluation: $289,465

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $182,820-$228,525

San Jose California elevated Santa Clara street view.

San Jose, California

Salary you need to be happy: $273,000

Salary you need for life evaluation: $247,000

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $156,000-$195,000

Seattle Washington view from a forest

Seattle

Salary you need to be happy: $214,200

Salary you need for life evaluation: $193,800

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $122,400-$153,000

Downtown Tucson

Tucson, Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $104,370

Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,430

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,640-$74,550

Tulsa Oklahoma downtown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Salary you need to be happy: $94,080

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,120

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,760-$67,200

Virginia Beach ocean

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Salary you need to be happy: $121,380

Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,820

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,360-$86,700

Washington DC

Washington, D.C.

Salary you need to be happy: $182,595

Salary you need for life evaluation: $165,205

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $104,340-$130,425

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be “happy” based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are as follows: $60,000-$75,000 for “emotional well-being” and $95,000 for “life evaluation.” In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for life evaluation, according to Purdue, and this benchmark was used to determine the “salary you need to be happy” in the study. GOBankingRates factored in each city’s cost-of-living index, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Research was conducted and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2019.



