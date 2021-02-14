The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities
Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one’s income level increases. But there’s a catch.
The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. “That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds,” said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.
The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and “life evaluation.” Emotional well-being was measured according to a person’s day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was “likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others.”
Using the Purdue study’s findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the “salary needed to be happy” category listed in this study.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Salary you need to be happy: $103,215
Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,385
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,980-$73,725
Arlington, Texas
Salary you need to be happy: $114,345
Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,455
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,340-$81,675
Atlanta
Salary you need to be happy: $121,170
Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,630
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,240-$86,550
Austin, Texas
Salary you need to be happy: $136,500
Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,500
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,000-$97,500
Boston
Salary you need to be happy: $190,680
Salary you need for life evaluation: $172,520
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $108,960-$136,200
Charlotte, North Carolina
Salary you need to be happy: $112,035
Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,365
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,020-$80,025
Chicago
Salary you need to be happy: $123,690
Salary you need for life evaluation: $111,910
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $70,680-$88,350
Cleveland
Salary you need to be happy: $80,955
Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,245
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,260-$57,825
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Salary you need to be happy: $118,545
Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,255
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,740-$84,675
Columbus, Ohio
Salary you need to be happy: $94,920
Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,880
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,240-$67,800
Dallas
Salary you need to be happy: $113,085
Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,315
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,620-$80,775
Denver
Salary you need to be happy: $151,410
Salary you need for life evaluation: $136,990
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $86,520-$108,150
El Paso, Texas
Salary you need to be happy: $91,560
Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,840
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,320-$65,400
Fort Worth, Texas
Salary you need to be happy: $112,665
Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,935
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,380-$80,475
Fresno, California
Salary you need to be happy: $113,190
Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,410
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,680-$80,850
Honolulu
Salary you need to be happy: $211,155
Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,045
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,660-$150,825
Houston
Salary you need to be happy: $110,040
Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600
Indianapolis
Salary you need to be happy: $92,295
Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925
Jacksonville, Florida
Salary you need to be happy: $104,475
Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,525
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,700-$74,625
Kansas City, Missouri
Salary you need to be happy: $96,495
Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925
Las Vegas
Salary you need to be happy: $126,105
Salary you need for life evaluation: $114,095
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,060-$90,075
Long Beach, California
Salary you need to be happy: $188,055
Salary you need for life evaluation: $170,145
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $107,460-$134,325
Los Angeles
Salary you need to be happy: $204,855
Salary you need for life evaluation: $185,345
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $117,060-$146,325
Louisville, Kentucky
Salary you need to be happy: $101,115
Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,485
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,780-$72,225
Memphis, Tennessee
Salary you need to be happy: $88,515
Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,085
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,580-$63,225
Mesa, Arizona
Salary you need to be happy: $119,280
Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,920
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,160-$85,200
Miami
Salary you need to be happy: $143,955
Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,245
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,260-$102,825
Milwaukee
Salary you need to be happy: $94,500
Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,500
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,000-$67,500
Minneapolis
Salary you need to be happy: $122,220
Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,580
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,840-$87,300
Nashville, Tennessee
Salary you need to be happy: $115,920
Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,880
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,240-$82,800
New Orleans
Salary you need to be happy: $112,875
Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,125
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,500-$80,625
New York
Salary you need to be happy: $219,765
Salary you need for life evaluation: $198,835
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $125,580-$156,975
Oakland, California
Salary you need to be happy: $211,260
Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,140
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,720-$150,900
Oklahoma City
Salary you need to be happy: $96,075
Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,925
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,900-$68,625
Omaha, Nebraska
Salary you need to be happy: $99,645
Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175
Orlando, Florida
Salary you need to be happy: $118,020
Salary you need for life evaluation: $106,780
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,440-$84,300
Philadelphia
Salary you need to be happy: $116,340
Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,260
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,480-$83,100
Phoenix
Salary you need to be happy: $119,070
Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,730
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,040-$85,050
Portland, Oregon
Salary you need to be happy: $155,190
Salary you need for life evaluation: $140,410
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $88,680-$110,850
Raleigh, North Carolina
Salary you need to be happy: $116,550
Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250
Sacramento, California
Salary you need to be happy: $133,875
Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,125
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,500-$95,625
San Antonio
Salary you need to be happy: $101,535
Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,865
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,020-$72,525
San Diego
Salary you need to be happy: $186,375
Salary you need for life evaluation: $168,625
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $106,500-$133,125
San Francisco
Salary you need to be happy: $319,935
Salary you need for life evaluation: $289,465
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $182,820-$228,525
San Jose, California
Salary you need to be happy: $273,000
Salary you need for life evaluation: $247,000
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $156,000-$195,000
Seattle
Salary you need to be happy: $214,200
Salary you need for life evaluation: $193,800
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $122,400-$153,000
Tucson, Arizona
Salary you need to be happy: $104,370
Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,430
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,640-$74,550
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Salary you need to be happy: $94,080
Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,120
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,760-$67,200
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Salary you need to be happy: $121,380
Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,820
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,360-$86,700
Washington, D.C.
Salary you need to be happy: $182,595
Salary you need for life evaluation: $165,205
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $104,340-$130,425
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be “happy” based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are as follows: $60,000-$75,000 for “emotional well-being” and $95,000 for “life evaluation.” In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for life evaluation, according to Purdue, and this benchmark was used to determine the “salary you need to be happy” in the study. GOBankingRates factored in each city’s cost-of-living index, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Research was conducted and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2019.
