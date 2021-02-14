The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities

Alexandria Bova
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one’s income level increases. But there’s a catch.

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. “That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds,” said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

Banking: These Are the Best Banks of 2021 – Did Yours Make the Cut?

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and “life evaluation.” Emotional well-being was measured according to a person’s day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was “likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others.”

Using the Purdue study’s findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the “salary needed to be happy” category listed in this study.

Are your finances keeping you from being happy?

Last updated: Feb. 4, 2021

Albuquerque New Mexico hot air balloons
Albuquerque New Mexico hot air balloons

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Salary you need to be happy: $103,215

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,385

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,980-$73,725

Arlington Texas
Arlington Texas

Arlington, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $114,345

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,455

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,340-$81,675

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - September 25, 2016: Residents of Atlanta enjoy a morning of softball and kickball in Piedmont Park.
Atlanta, Georgia, USA - September 25, 2016: Residents of Atlanta enjoy a morning of softball and kickball in Piedmont Park.

Atlanta

  • Salary you need to be happy: $121,170

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,630

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,240-$86,550

concert in Austin Texas
concert in Austin Texas

Austin, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $136,500

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,500

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,000-$97,500

Everything You Need To Know About Budgeting: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.
Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Boston

  • Salary you need to be happy: $190,680

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $172,520

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $108,960-$136,200

A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.
A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,035

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,365

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,020-$80,025

Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work
Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

Chicago

  • Salary you need to be happy: $123,690

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $111,910

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $70,680-$88,350

Cleveland, USA - September 20, 2014: A family enjoys a beautiful day at the Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Cleveland, USA - September 20, 2014: A family enjoys a beautiful day at the Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Cleveland

  • Salary you need to be happy: $80,955

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,245

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,260-$57,825

Red spires of the Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs on a beautiul spring afternoon.
Red spires of the Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs on a beautiul spring afternoon.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Salary you need to be happy: $118,545

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,255

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,740-$84,675

Columbus, Ohio, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment
Columbus, Ohio, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Columbus, Ohio

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,920

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,880

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,240-$67,800

people practicing Yoga in Klyde Warren Park in Dallas Texas
people practicing Yoga in Klyde Warren Park in Dallas Texas

Dallas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $113,085

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,315

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,620-$80,775

Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver&#39;s LoHi district, located near to the city centre.
Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

Denver

  • Salary you need to be happy: $151,410

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $136,990

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $86,520-$108,150

El Paso is a city in and the county seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States , and lies in West Texas.
El Paso is a city in and the county seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States , and lies in West Texas.

El Paso, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $91,560

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,840

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,320-$65,400

Fort Worth, Tx
Fort Worth, Tx

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,665

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $101,935

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,380-$80,475

Downtown Fresno, California.
Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $113,190

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,410

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,680-$80,850

Hawaii-Honolulu
Hawaii-Honolulu

Honolulu

  • Salary you need to be happy: $211,155

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,045

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,660-$150,825

people riding along pathway in Houston Texas
people riding along pathway in Houston Texas

Houston

  • Salary you need to be happy: $110,040

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600

Indianapolis, Indiana canal walk
Indianapolis, Indiana canal walk

Indianapolis

  • Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

Jacksonville-Florida
Jacksonville-Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Salary you need to be happy: $104,475

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,525

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,700-$74,625

Discover: How To Save Money During COVID-19

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri at daytime under a big blue sky and striking clouds.
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri at daytime under a big blue sky and striking clouds.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Salary you need to be happy: $96,495

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925

Las Vegas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $126,105

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $114,095

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,060-$90,075

Long Beach moored boats and placid life - Image.
Long Beach moored boats and placid life - Image.

Long Beach, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $188,055

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $170,145

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $107,460-$134,325

The Los Angeles skyline and lake at Echo Park, in Los Angeles, California - Image.
The Los Angeles skyline and lake at Echo Park, in Los Angeles, California - Image.

Los Angeles

  • Salary you need to be happy: $204,855

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $185,345

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $117,060-$146,325

Fourth Street Live in Louisville, Kentucky, has become a destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.
Fourth Street Live in Louisville, Kentucky, has become a destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Salary you need to be happy: $101,115

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,485

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,780-$72,225

Memphis Tennessee
Memphis Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $88,515

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,085

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,580-$63,225

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Salary you need to be happy: $119,280

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,920

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,160-$85,200

Miami, USA - August 23, 2014: people enjoy Palm trees and art deco hotels at Ocean Drive by night.
Miami, USA - August 23, 2014: people enjoy Palm trees and art deco hotels at Ocean Drive by night.

Miami

  • Salary you need to be happy: $143,955

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,245

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,260-$102,825

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Milwaukee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,500

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,500

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,000-$67,500

Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.
Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Minneapolis

  • Salary you need to be happy: $122,220

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,580

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,840-$87,300

Check Out: 10 Lucrative Side Business Ideas

Nashville Tennessee city street at dusk
Nashville Tennessee city street at dusk

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $115,920

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,880

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,240-$82,800

New Orleans, Lousiana - October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.
New Orleans, Lousiana - October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.

New Orleans

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,875

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,125

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,500-$80,625

High view of Union Square and the Empire State Building.
High view of Union Square and the Empire State Building.

New York

  • Salary you need to be happy: $219,765

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $198,835

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $125,580-$156,975

Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.
Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

Oakland, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $211,260

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $191,140

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $120,720-$150,900

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma City

  • Salary you need to be happy: $96,075

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,925

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,900-$68,625

Downtown Omaha skyline
Downtown Omaha skyline

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Salary you need to be happy: $99,645

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175

Lake Eola Park in Orlando Florida
Lake Eola Park in Orlando Florida

Orlando, Florida

  • Salary you need to be happy: $118,020

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $106,780

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $67,440-$84,300

Pedestrians relax on John F.
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Philadelphia

  • Salary you need to be happy: $116,340

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,260

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,480-$83,100

Phoenix Arizona
Phoenix Arizona

Phoenix

  • Salary you need to be happy: $119,070

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $107,730

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,040-$85,050

Hawthorne Bridge in Portland during sunset.
Hawthorne Bridge in Portland during sunset.

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary you need to be happy: $155,190

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $140,410

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $88,680-$110,850

visitors in downtown Raleigh North Carolina on Fayetteville Street
visitors in downtown Raleigh North Carolina on Fayetteville Street

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Salary you need to be happy: $116,550

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250

People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.
People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.

Sacramento, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $133,875

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,125

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,500-$95,625

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.
San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio

  • Salary you need to be happy: $101,535

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,865

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,020-$72,525

San Diego skyline during the day
San Diego skyline during the day

San Diego

  • Salary you need to be happy: $186,375

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $168,625

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $106,500-$133,125

San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.
San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.

San Francisco

  • Salary you need to be happy: $319,935

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $289,465

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $182,820-$228,525

San Jose California elevated Santa Clara street view.
San Jose California elevated Santa Clara street view.

San Jose, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $273,000

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $247,000

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $156,000-$195,000

Seattle Washington view from a forest
Seattle Washington view from a forest

Seattle

  • Salary you need to be happy: $214,200

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $193,800

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $122,400-$153,000

Downtown Tucson
Downtown Tucson

Tucson, Arizona

  • Salary you need to be happy: $104,370

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,430

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,640-$74,550

Tulsa Oklahoma downtown
Tulsa Oklahoma downtown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,080

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,120

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,760-$67,200

Virginia Beach ocean
Virginia Beach ocean

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Salary you need to be happy: $121,380

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $109,820

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,360-$86,700

Washington DC
Washington DC

Washington, D.C.

  • Salary you need to be happy: $182,595

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $165,205

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $104,340-$130,425

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be “happy” based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are as follows: $60,000-$75,000 for “emotional well-being” and $95,000 for “life evaluation.” In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for life evaluation, according to Purdue, and this benchmark was used to determine the “salary you need to be happy” in the study. GOBankingRates factored in each city’s cost-of-living index, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Research was conducted and is accurate as of Oct. 24, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in the Biggest Cities

Latest Stories

  • The ‘chilling’ expletive-laden phone call that threw Trump impeachment trial into chaos

    ‘Well, Kevin, I guess they’re just more upset about this election theft than you are’

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Thailand defends decision not to join COVAX vaccine alliance

    The Thai government on Sunday defended its decision not to join the WHO-sponsored coronavirus vaccine programme, saying that to do so would risk the country paying more for the shots and facing uncertainty about delivery times. The government has been criticised by opposition politicians and protesters for lacking transparency and being too slow in procuring vaccines. Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, responding to media reports that Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country to skip the WHO's COVAX scheme, said that as a middle-income country Thailand is not eligible for free or cheap vaccines under the programme.

  • Japan warned of aftershocks after earthquake severs power and injures 150 people

    Residents of north-east Japan have been told to prepare for further aftershocks after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Saturday evening left more than 150 people injured, nearly a million homes without power and thousands more without water. The quake also severed road and rail links, although authorities were quick to confirm that it had not triggered a tsunami and that none of Japan’s nuclear power plants have reported irregularities with their reactors. The tremor, which struck at 11:07pm, is the largest to strike Japan since April 2011 and experts say they believe it was an aftershock of the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 9 and was the largest quake in recorded history in Japan. Japan is preparing to mark the 10-year anniversary of that disaster, which triggered a series of tsunami that claimed more than 18,000 lives, causing destruction across a vast swathe of north-east Japan, and the meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant.

  • Ivanka brought Trump and Pence together for ‘uncomfortable’ meeting after Capitol riot

    The president didn’t call to check on the vice-president during the attack

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India activist Disha Ravi arrested over 'toolkit'

    Disha Ravi was held for sharing a document designed to help ongoing protests against new farming laws.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

    At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. Iranian authorities sent fire engines and ambulances across the border, while scores of locals fought the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala before it was brought under control. Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were asked for assistance to help contain the fire, which damaged electricity infrastructure, leaving much of Herat's capital city without power.

  • Eight people test positive for Ebola in Guinea in 'really concerning' resurgence of disease

    Four people have died of Ebola in Guinea in the first resurgence of the disease in five years, the country's health minister has said. Remy Lamah said officials were "really concerned" about the deaths, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic - which began in Guinea - left 11,300 dead across the region. One of the latest victims in Guinea was a nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on February 1, National Health Security Agency head Sakoba Keita told local media. "Among those who took part in the burial, eight people showed symptoms: diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding," he said. "Three of them died and four others are in hospital." The four deaths from Ebola hemorrhagic fever occurred in the southeast region of Nzerekore, he said. Keita also told local media that one patient had "escaped" but had been found and hospitalised in the capital Conakry. He confirmed the comments to AFP without giving further detail. The World Health Organisation has eyed each new outbreak since 2016 with great concern, treating the most recent one in the Democratic Republic of Congo as an international health emergency. Early Sunday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that the UN health agency had been informed of two suspected cases of the deadly disease in Guinea.

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Nikki Haley Distances from Trump after Capitol Riot, Says GOP ‘Shouldn’t Have Followed Him’

    Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley distanced herself from former President Trump in comments to Politico on January 12, less than a week after pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Haley, who served as ambassador to the U.N. during the Trump administration, is reportedly eyeing a potential run for the presidency in 2024, and has already launched a PAC to support Republicans in the 2022 midterms. In the January 12 interview, which was published on Friday, the former governor expressed disappointment with Trump and especially his treatment of vice president Mike Pence. Trump excoriated Pence in a speech to supporters before the mob breached the Capitol. Footage from the incident revealed on Wednesday showed pro-Trump rioters shouting “Hang Mike Pence!” while making their way through the building. “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told Politico. “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man….I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.” Haley said at the time that she believed Trump would “find himself further and further isolated,” and unable to run for president again. “I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have,” Haley said. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.” The former governor added, “We need to acknowledge [Trump] let us down….He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him.” However, Haley was dismissive of a push to impeach Trump, saying the initiative was “a waste of time.” Haley echoed those comments in a subsequent January 25 interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News. “I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment,” Haley said. “I mean at some point, I mean give the man a break. I mean move on.”

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

    An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

  • Biden responds to Trump's acquittal, says the 'substance of the charge is not in dispute' and we must 'end this uncivil war'

    He noted that McConnell, who voted to acquit, said Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."

  • 78-year-old woman dies after vaccination

    "Her death does not appear to be related to the vaccine," said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.