Everything you need to know about the minimum wage debate

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·6 min read
The last time the federal minimum wage increased was back in 2009, when it rose to $7.25 per hour. Prior to the three-step increase passed by Congress in 2007, the amount had sat at $5.15 per hour for a decade despite falling behind inflation and productivity.

Activists have waged a nearly decade-long campaign for an increase to $15 per hour, and President Biden has said he wants to enact that raise into law. “There should be a national minimum wage of $15 an hour,” he said last month. “Nobody working 40 hours a week should be living below the poverty line.”

Raising the minimum wage is supported by a majority of Americans, with a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finding 52 percent in favor of raising it to $15 per hour, versus 37 percent in opposition. Recent polling elsewhere has found support for $15 per hour in the low 60s, with a Yahoo Finance/Harris survey earlier this month finding that 83 percent of Americans agreed the current $7.25 per hour wasn’t high enough.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his administrations response to the economic crisis in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ken Cedeno/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Biden speaks on his administration's response to the economic crisis on Jan. 22. (Ken Cedeno/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Minimum wage increases have also found success at the ballot box, even in states won by former President Donald Trump. In 2018, 68 percent of Arkansas voters opted to raise the minimum wage there to $11 per hour by 2021. That same year, 62 percent of Missouri voters approved an initiative to raise the rate to $12 per hour by 2023. And even as Democrats struggled in Florida in November, 60 percent of voters there supported an initiative that would incrementally raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

Here’s what Biden has proposed and what Republicans have countered with when it comes to legislation raising the minimum wage.

Biden proposal

As part of its $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration included a provision to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the course of five years.

The wage hike has two key supporters in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, but that may not be enough to be able to include it in the bill congressional Democrats hope to send to Biden to sign by mid-March.

First, the Senate parliamentarian would have to allow the minimum wage increase to be included in a process called reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to pass the legislation with just 50 votes. If that was allowed, the Democrats would then need to get all 50 members of their caucus on board, with the tiebreaking vote then set to be cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.

That would likely be an issue, as Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have expressed their opposition to the increase. It’s unlikely a Republican senator would cross over to give Democrats their 50th vote, meaning the final package has to appease the party’s most moderate senators, even if that falls short of the package proposed by Biden and approved by Democrats in the House.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, speaks during a confirmation hearing for Representative Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico and secretary of the interior nominee, in Washington, DC on February 24, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Joe Manchin. (Sarah Silbiger/AFP via Getty Images)

This week Manchin said, “$11 is the right place to be,” seeking a lower number. “Throwing $15 out there right now just makes it very difficult in rural America.”

Biden has opened the door to lowering the target rate, saying at a CNN town hall last week that though he supports $15, “that’s a debatable issue.”

“Let’s say you said you’re going to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour between now and the year 2025 to $12 an hour, to $13 an hour — you’d double someone’s pay and the impact on business would be absolutely de minimis, and it would grow the GDP,” Biden said, adding that “it’s totally legitimate for small business owners to be concerned about how that changes.”

Biden had conceded in an interview with CBS News earlier this month that he didn’t think the minimum wage increase would survive in the COVID-19 relief package.

In addition to attempting to include the minimum wage increase in COVID relief legislation, Democrats have reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act, a separate bill that would reach the $15 target by 2025. The House passed the bill in July 2019, but it died in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the $7.25 federal minimum wage was economically and morally indefensible,” said Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., in a statement with the reintroduction of the bill. “Now the pandemic is highlighting the gross imbalance between the productivity of our nation’s workers and the wages they are paid.”

A report from the Congressional Budget Office found that the $15 increase in that time frame would pull 900,000 people out of poverty but cost 1.4 million jobs. The White House has pushed back on those findings, with Biden adviser Cedric Richmond telling NPR this week, “Look, we saw the budget office estimates. We don't think that's true. We've looked at states who have raised the minimum wage in the past, and those states actually had job growth.”

“President Biden has been consistent in private and public about his commitment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which is why he included it in his first major piece of legislation,” White House spokesperson Mike Gwin said. “That commitment will remain unshaken.”

Republican counters

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, questions Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee for US President Joe Biden, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, on February 23, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Mitt Romney. (Sarah Silbiger/AFP via Getty Images)

GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas announced their own minimum wage proposal on Tuesday, tying an increase to $10 per hour by 2025 to an expansion of the E-Verify program, which would make it more difficult for businesses to hire undocumented immigrants.

"Our legislation would raise the floor for workers without costing jobs," Romney said. "We must create opportunities for American workers and protect their jobs while also eliminating one of the key drivers of illegal immigration.”

Critics of the proposal have noted that Arkansas, which Cotton represents, has already implemented an $11-per-hour rate despite having one of the lowest per capita GDPs of any state. When asked about this Tuesday, Cotton noted that it’s still $7.25 in many states.

"We're trying to reach the broadest coalition of senators of both parties as possible,” he said. “Ten dollars seems like a reasonable wage in many states with lower labor costs."

Leading progressives have blasted the proposal.

“When members of Congress fight to set the minimum wage below a living wage, they are playing a role in creating and preserving poverty in the United States,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. “The $15/hr proposal with multi-year phase in is already a deep compromise. $10 an hour is legislated poverty.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., released his own proposal, calling for a refundable tax credit to Americans making $16.50 or less per hour. The program would be open to those with Social Security numbers only, meaning non-U.S. citizens and undocumented immigrants would not be eligible.

"The bill is targeting folks who are making $34,000 to $35,000 a year and less," Hawley told Axios. "This is targeted toward people who have been the hardest hit, who are trying to get back on their feet."

____

    With no way of paying tuition, Calvin E. Tyler Jr. dropped out of college in his hometown, Baltimore, in 1963 before becoming a truck driver for UPS. He was quickly promoted into management and ultimately worked his way into the company’s executive suite, serving as its senior vice president for U.S. operations as well as a director. Nearly 60 years after he was forced to abandon his schooling, Tyler and his wife, Tina Tyler, have pledged $20 million to endow scholarships for financially needy students at the college he left, now known as Morgan State University. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In making the announcement this week, officials said they believed the gift was the largest a former student has ever made to a historically Black university. “I want to provide scholarships for young bright people so that they can graduate, get their degrees, and come out of college debt-free,” Tyler said in an interview. “Going to college for four years and coming out with a degree and, at the same time, $80,000 to $100,000 in debt puts the person behind.” The burden of loans is particularly severe among Black students at four-year colleges, with research suggesting they are more likely to borrow for school than their white peers, owing an average of $7,400 more when they graduate. The couple’s philanthropy also comes as the long-term cost of college is becoming a front-and-center issue in Washington. President Joe Biden has proposed expanding federal Pell grants for low-income students and canceling $10,000 in federal debt per student, with progressives in the Democratic Party pushing for more generous loan forgiveness programs. David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State, said the Tylers were motivated in part by the realization that the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated long-standing financial challenges for historically Black colleges and their students. “Calvin knew that heavy student loan debt is crippling too many first-generation college students,” Wilson said. “The Tylers are doing their part to try and minimize that.” He added that the gift would fund financially needy students who also exhibited the grit and determination to succeed — a quality he said was partially responsible for Calvin Tyler’s ascent through the corporate ranks. Tyler, now 78, enrolled at what was then called Morgan State College in 1961, studying business administration and accounting and dreaming of becoming the first in his family to receive a college degree. But he did not have a scholarship and his parents could not afford to help pay tuition — his father worked for the telephone company. So he had to pay his own way. “Because of finances I had to leave school and go to work,” Tyler said. He applied for a job at UPS partly because the company advertised that it promoted from within its ranks. About two years after becoming a driver, he was moved into a management job, he said, ultimately living in eight cities for the company and moving upward until his retirement 34 years later, in 1998. “Fortunately, UPS saw that I had the potential to take on bigger and bigger jobs. I was always willing with my wife to move out of our comfort zone,” he said. “That’s the type of person I am — I wasn’t afraid to take a chance.” Tina Tyler was successful in real estate but repeatedly had to rebuild her career in new cities when the family uprooted, he said. He sees himself now when he looks at students struggling to fulfill their college dreams, including those who are saddled with loans when they graduate. Tyler said that reducing the burden of student debt, which he called “way out of whack in this country,” is one of the primary goals of his scholarship. The Tylers have long been among the university’s primary benefactors, and the $20 million pledge represents a $15 million increase from $5 million the couple had pledged to scholarships beginning 15 years ago. The Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund has already helped 222 Morgan State students, providing 46 full scholarships and 176 partial scholarships. Wilson said the couple, who now live in the San Francisco Bay Area and Las Vegas, had informed him in January of their plans to increase the endowment to $20 million and expand the scholarship eligibility to students from outside the Baltimore area. “I dropped the phone,” he said. The scholarships differ from many others in that students with relatively low grade-point averages are eligible. “We concluded that the academic criteria for this scholarship should be 2.5 — not a 3.8, not a 4.0 — because we did not want to place the scholarship only in the hands of a select few students,” Wilson said. Morgan State, initially founded in 1867 to train Methodist Episcopal clergy, is now a public university with enrollment of about 7,600 students. The university was also the recent beneficiary of a $40 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, an author who was formerly married to the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The donation was part of more than $400 million in gifts by Scott last year to colleges and universities, including those primarily serving Black and Hispanic students. Tyler, looking back, says that even though he did not finish school, he was helped by everything he learned at Morgan State. “That’s the way I feel about education, period,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

    As Democrats press ahead with plans to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package by a process that would bypass the need for Republican support, more than 150 CEOs of large American companies are urging bipartisan backing for the plan. The latest: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced Tuesday night that Democrats plan to pass their relief bill through the lower chamber on Friday. “The American people strongly support this bill, and we are moving swiftly to see it enacted into law,” he said on Twitter. On the Senate side, lawmakers are awaiting a ruling from the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, as to whether an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour can be included in the package under rules governing the special budget reconciliation process being used. A ruling is reportedly expected as early as Wednesday evening. CEOs back Biden’s plan: More than 150 top executives of large companies across a number of industries voiced support for the $1.9 trillion rescue package in a letter to lawmakers Wednesday. "Previous federal relief measures have been essential, but more must be done to put the country on a trajectory for a strong, durable recovery," the executives said in the letter first reported by CNN. "Congress should act swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to authorize a stimulus and relief package along the lines of the Biden-Harris administration's proposed American Rescue Plan." The most notable signatories include some heavyweights from the worlds of finance and technology: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman, who CNBC notes had previously backed former President Donald Trump. The CEOs of AT&T, Comcast, Intel, Mastercard, Visa and Well Fargo were also among those signing, as were the chief executives of American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines. The Business Roundtable, a CEO group, wrote a separate letter on Tuesday supporting “the swift enactment of additional COVID-19 rescue legislation” focused on public health needs and targeted aid to individuals and small businesses, but urging lawmakers to set aside the minimum wage increase for future legislation. American public also supports the Biden plan: A new Politico/Morning Consult poll adds to the number of surveys showing that a sizable majority of Americans, including Republicans, say they favor the Biden rescue package. The poll finds that 76% say they support the legislation, including 52% who “strongly” support it. Just 17% say they oppose it. More than seven in 10 independents and some 60% of Republicans say they back the Biden plan. (Other polls have found less than majority support among Republicans.) Why it matters: The letter from top business leaders gives Biden and Democrats more ammunition as they argue that their relief package is appropriately sized to meet the Covid crisis. Republicans have criticized the size and specifics of the Democratic bill, and it appears than no GOP lawmakers will support the plan. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.