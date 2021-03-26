Minimum wage fight: 'There's no recovery without raising it'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, New York
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When 23-year-old Jamila Allen cast her vote for Joe Biden in the US presidential election last year, one thing was top of her mind: his promise to raise the country's minimum hourly wage to $15 (£10.80).

Jamila, a full-time manager at a fast food restaurant in North Carolina, earns about $11.20 an hour. With an increase, she saw a chance to breathe easier financially - to not worry about the cost of food and other basics, maybe live on her own, even save up to go to university.

But though Mr Biden won the White House, the prospects of such a change to the minimum wage remain unclear.

Last month, a proposal to include the increase in the $1.9 trillion economic relief package failed - sunk in part due to lack of support from key members of his own political party, the Democrats, who said requiring businesses to pay $15 an hour by 2025 went too far.

Now, as Mr Biden turns to other priorities, such as a massive package of infrastructure spending, there is a risk the issue will get lost.

"We've been fighting for so long," Jamila says. "To see that the people we voted for really denied it made me feel really disappointed."

Can a $15 minimum wage still pass?

Polls show widespread support for raising the national minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 (£5.22) - roughly $15,000 annually - since 2009.

In recent years, under pressure from activists, 30 states and Washington DC have taken steps to boost pay above that standard. Nine will have minimum rates at or above $15 per hour by 2025.

Major employers like Amazon, Target and grocery store Kroger have also set starting pay at that amount.

But efforts to extend the increase countrywide have repeatedly failed.

Retail Action Project and Fight for 15 activists march by stores, through a Chick fil A and through the Manhattan Mall on Black Friday, on November 27, 2015.
Activists calling for a $15 hourly minimum wage have won state and local fights, but repeatedly failed at the federal level

'Systemically discriminatory'

The Raise the Wage Act would have increased the minimum hourly rate to $9.50 this year and to $15 by 2025. It also proposed expanding the minimum rate to more groups, such as people under the age of 20, disabled and tipped workers.

Economists estimate such a move would boost pay for roughly 30 million people, or about one in six US workers - disproportionately black and Hispanic women in southern states.

"There are 20 states that haven't and won't raise their own minimum wages [without] federal action," says Judy Conti, government affairs director at the National Employment Law Project, which has pushed for an increase. "It is leaving way too many people behind… and it is leaving them behind in a systemically discriminatory way."

Senators from both political parties have said they are open to an increase.

After all, the current minimum is so low that less than 2% of US workers earn at or below that rate - even less than in the UK, where the comparable figure stands at about 7%.

But many business groups and politicians favour a smaller increase - to $10 or $11 an hour - arguing that $15 doesn't account for the difference between places like high-cost New York City and rural Mississippi.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media about legislation to raise the minimum wage during a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes the case for raising the minimum wage

Lawmakers looking at a rise should account for regional cost-of-living variation, reconsider the timeframe to phase in a hike, and include other support for businesses, says Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association, which opposed the increase to $15 in the relief bill, including the expansion to tipped workers.

"We are absolutely ready for a real conversation on what to do about increases to the minimum wage, but the Raise the Wage Act is not the right way to do it," he says.

'Wrong' time?

The pandemic has complicated the conversation.

Many on the right say acting now will hurt small firms in the already battered restaurant and hospitality sector, risking millions of jobs needed for a recovery - an estimated 1.4 million by one government estimate.

Jamila Allen
Jamila Allen is part of a national movement pushing to raise the minimum wage

But supporters of a change say $15 hourly pay - a target activists first set back in 2012 - would help stimulate spending, and argue that the dollars involved are not radical.

Equating to roughly $31,000 a year, it is barely enough for a single adult to afford basic necessities in most parts of the country, according to a living wage calculator put together by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"Workers in this country have compromised enough," says Lauren Jacobs, executive director at the Partnership for Working Families, a national network of advocacy groups.

"The reason why so many people and so many families are on the precipice of eviction and that hunger has expanded so much is because of the working conditions that existed before the pandemic started. Raising the minimum wage is a long-term fix to getting at some of the root causes."

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks in support of raising the minimum wage for the state of New York to $15 per hour on September 10, 2015 in New York City. Biden said he would like to see the federal minimum wage risen to $12 per hour.
Joe Biden in 2015 when New York raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour. At the time, he backed a federal minimum wage of $12 an hour

Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, which represents tipped workers and restaurants that support an increase, says the topic remains the subject of active discussions in Washington and she is optimistic that it will pass eventually.

"There is no recovery without raising the wage. You can't 'build back better'," says Ms Jayaraman in a pointed reference to Mr Biden's campaign slogan. "So it's not dead by any means - it's actually much more alive than it's been in a very long time."

Activists don't plan to let Mr Biden forget his promises.

"We need $15. I know people who are getting paid $13 and still can't afford things," says Jamila, who joined the Fight for $15 campaign a few years ago when she started working at the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers chain in Durham.

"So we're going to keep pushing, keep yelling, keep talking and we're going to make them listen."

Recommended Stories

  • 'Yes or no?' Tech CEOs grilled on misinformation

    “Your business model itself has become the problem."In their first appearance before Congress since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter were grilled Thursday on everything from their role in the riots.U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle: "I just want a yes or no answer. Yes or no, do you bear some responsibility for what happened."To proliferation of COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation - to concerns about the impact of social media on children, including asking questions about Facebook’s plan to create a version of Instagram for kids. U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers: "I've lost faith in your companies." Lawmakers widely slammed the platforms’ approach to false or dangerous content. The three companies have taken steps to curb misinformation but researchers have shown it is still widely present on the platforms. Republicans on the panel also criticized the tech giants for what they see as efforts to stifle conservative voices.Social media has been widely blamed for amplifying calls to violence and spreading misinformation that contributed to the Jan. 6 attempt to violently overturn the election results.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his company's policies and tried to shift the blame to politicians for stirring anger and distrust.Zuckerberg: "We did our part to secure the integrity of the election, and then on January 6, President Trump gave a speech rejecting the results and calling on people to fight...... I believe \that the division we see today is primarily the results of political and media environment that drives Americans apart.”When asked if their companies' platforms played a part in violence on Jan. 6, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was the only CEO to say the company did bear some responsibility.Dorsey: "Yes, but you have to take into consideration the broader ecosystem."Thursday's hearing comes as some lawmakers are calling for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be altered or even scrapped.The law shields online platforms from liability over user content. In written testimony released on Wednesday, Facebook argued that Section 230 should be redone to allow companies immunity from liability for what users put on their platforms only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material.The hearing was virtual but near the Capitol an advocacy group erected cut-outs of the three CEOs dressed as some of the Jan. 6 rioters whose images went viral in the days following the attack.One showed Zuckerberg as the "QAnon Shaman," a shirtless rioter wearing horns.

  • Oil Resumes Gains in Volatile Week With Suez Ship Still Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed gains as investors weighed the implications of a huge container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal after a volatile few days that that saw prices swing wildly around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose past $59 a barrel on Friday after dropping 4.3% in the previous session. The blockage of the Suez Canal has led to rising shipping rates and a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass through the vital artery. The massive ship showed no signs of budging for a third day, forcing ship-owners and traders to consider a costly alternative route around Africa.See also: Blocked Suez Forces Ships to Look at Long Trip Around AfricaCrude is still down almost 4% this week after U.S. coronavirus cases started to rise again and some European countries renewed lockdowns in a setback for the recovery. Volatility in the oil market has climbed to the highest since November and the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish structure on Tuesday.The impact on the oil market from the canal blockage is likely to be muted, however, with crude flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. While plenty of oil flows from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeOil has sold off in recent weeks amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions. Despite the recent declines, prices are still up more than 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.Brent’s prompt timespread was 14 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 67 cents at the start of the month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Rihanna teases releasing 'just 1' song after years of being begged by fans to drop new music

    A fan told her she should celebrate setting a record with "Anti" by releasing new music. The "Work" singer replied, "I think I should."

  • China sanctions UK entities, individuals for Xinjiang 'lies'

    The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement it sanctioned four entities and nine individuals, including lawmakers such as former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, that "maliciously spread lies and disinformation." Targeted individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering Chinese territory, the ministry said, adding that Chinese citizens and institutions will be prohibited from doing business with them.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Biden calls efforts by state legislatures to restrict voting 'sick', 'un-American', and 'despicable'

    "This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. This is gigantic, what they're trying to do. It cannot be sustained," Biden said in a news conference.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

    North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said North Korea’s resumption of ballistic testing threatens “peace and safety in Japan and the region,” and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s military activities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a swift resumption of dialogue to resolve the standoff with North Korea.

  • Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

    Facebook chief calls attack an ‘outrage’ at House hearing on proliferation of mis- and disinformation on social media

  • Biden press conference: President stirs controversy on border, China and Trump and vows to run in 2024

    Follow the latest updates