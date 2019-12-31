Minimum wage to increase in more than 20 states in 2020 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The minimum wage in more than 20 states and 26 cities and counties across the United States will increase starting on Jan. 1, affecting more than half of the country's population and marking the greatest jurisdictional raise in U.S. history.

"Next year's increase is … going to be seen as the highest number of minimum wage increases of any time," Yannet Lathrop, a researcher at the National Employment Law Project (NELP), told ABC News.

Of the states and municipalities increasing their minimum wage, 17 will hit or surpass $15 an hour.

Later next year, four more states and 23 more municipalities will raise their wage floors as well, according to NELP.

Those living and working in the state of Illinois and and the city of Saint Paul, Minnesota, will see their salaries increase twice in the new year.

Among the cities that have agreed to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour are Seattle and Petaluma, California, and New York City. Seattle and Petaluma will maintain lower wage floors for smaller businesses, while New York City will require all businesses to pay workers $15 per hour.

While many state and local governments will raise their minimum wages in 2020, there are no public plans for a federal increase.

Congress set the federal minimum at $7.25 per hour in 2009. While many states have passed higher wage floors, the federal rate has remained the same for the past 10 years, the longest period of time without an increase since the Roosevelt administration implemented it in 1938.

Lathrop said "federal inaction" is a significant reason why so many states and municipalities are raising minimum wages.

"There is a bill in Congress for a $15 minimum wage by 2025, I believe," she said. "And it passed the House, but it's stalled in the Senate and is not being brought up to the floor by the Senate leadership or the (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) committee chair."

Lathrop also said a rising cost of living across the country has prompted the need for consistent wage increases.

"States and localities understand that costs of living are rising and minimum wages need to keep up with that," she told ABC News.

Record-low unemployment has motivated some corporations to raise their own thresholds. For example, in 2018, Amazon increased their rate to $15 an hour. In May, Target hiked their minimum wage to $13. And Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's said it recalculates its rate each year to make sure it keeps up with the state's cost of living.

Throughout the last several years, the labor-financed "Fight for $15" has organized strikes and demonstrations across the country pushing for increased wages for workers.

"The Fight for 15 has been really key in driving a lot of these wages," Lathrop said. "Obviously, the organizing of workers is part of it, but also just the capturing of public imagination and getting the public to also see that minimum wage increases are really needed."

However, opponents of increasing the minimum wage have argued these raises could hurt workers and businesses alike.