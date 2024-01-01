Minimum wage increases in 2024 for Missouri and Illinois workers

ST. LOUIS — New laws go into effect this morning in Missouri and Illinois. There is an increase in the minimum wage in both states.

In Missouri, the state minimum wage will go up from $12 an hour to $12.30 an hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least half of the minimum wage plus any amount necessary to bring the worker’s total compensation to $12.30 an hour.

In Illinois, the minimum wage went from $13 to $14 an hour. Tipped workers can be paid $8.40 an hour. Any employee under 18 working fewer than 650 hours per year gets $12 an hour.

