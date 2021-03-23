Minimum-wage talks restart as progressive and moderate Democrats reportedly huddle with Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer Bernie Sanders
Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a Capitol Hill press conference in 2018. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

  • Democratic Senators are meeting on Tuesday to discuss a minimum wage increase, HuffPo reports.

  • The meeting will include all 7 moderate Democrats who voted against the increase in the stimulus.

  • Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been adamant that the minimum wage can be no less than $15 an hour.

Although a federal minimum wage increase to $15 an hour didn't make it into the stimulus bill, Senate Democrats are meeting today to find a way to get it done somehow, a Democratic source told HuffPost.

According to the source, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will meet with the progressive senators who led the push for the $15 minimum wage increase, including Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Patty Murray of Washington, and Ron Wyden of Oregon. But the meeting will also include all seven moderate Democrats who voted against the $15 minimum wage hike: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Chris Coons of Delaware, Tom Carper of Delaware, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and Jon Tester of Montana.

When the Senate parliamentarian voted against including a minimum wage increase in the stimulus bill, Sanders - who co-sponsored a bill to raise the wage to $15 an hour by 2025 - promised he wouldn't give up on efforts to get the job done.

"But let me be very clear: If we fail in this legislation, I will be back," Sanders told reporters on March 1. "We're going to keep going and, if it takes 10 votes, we're going to raise that minimum wage very shortly."

And in a call with reporters on Friday, progressive lawmakers, including Rep. Ro Khanna of California, joined labor leaders and activists to strategize how they could pass a minimum wage increase through Congress, whether by reconciliation or attaching it to a must-pass bill.

"There needs to be a clear plan, a clear strategy," Khanna told The Washington Post in an interview. "It's not enough to just say, well, we're committed to this, we want to get it done."

Manchin has previously said that a $15 minimum wage increase is too high and advocated for an $11 per hour increase instead. However, Sanders has remained adamant on achieving a $15 per hour increase to lift Americans out of poverty.

"In my mind, the great economic crisis that we face today is half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck," Sanders said on Twitter on March 5. "And many millions of workers are, frankly, working for starvation wages. Raising the minimum wage is what the American people want, and it's what we have got to do."

