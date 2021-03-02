Mining Deals to Pick Up as World Reopens, Leading Adviser Says

1 / 2

Mining Deals to Pick Up as World Reopens, Leading Adviser Says

James Attwood and Joe Deaux
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deals among cashed-up mining companies are poised to pick up once lingering uncertainties from the pandemic dissipate, according to the most-active investment bank in the industry.

Miners are flush with cash and ready to expand through acquisitions, with resurgent demand and supply shortfalls driving up metals prices and company earnings to levels not seen for a decade, according to global metals and mining group co-heads Ilan Bahar and Jamie Rogers of BMO Capital Markets, which is hosting one of the world’s largest mining conferences this week.

“History has shown that when there’s positive momentum in commodity prices that tends to drive M&A activity,” Bahar said in an interview ahead of the gathering. “As the world opens up -- if the commodity price remains strong -- we expect M&A to follow.”

The deal-making environment is among this week’s topics at the 30th annual global metal and mining conference, which is being held virtually due to ongoing travel restrictions and risks associated with the pandemic. Such Covid-19 issues have already constrained mergers-and-acquisition activity in the past year, even though Bank of Montreal’s investment bank sees plenty of discussions happening.

“It feels pretty busy,” Rogers said in the interview, while noting “there’s still that stumbling block of boards and directors trying to get over the hurdle of ‘How can I step out and make a big acquisition without putting boots on the ground?’”

Pent-up demand for acquisitions should start to be realized as the world opens up assuming buoyant commodity prices hold up, the co-heads said of the five-day virtual gathering that has attracted a record number of equity investors and presenting companies.

“If it weren’t for the travel restrictions associated with Covid -- with this commodity price environment, with this momentum -- we would have seen much more M&A,” Bahar said.

The pace and type of deal-making varies by sector, according to the bankers, whose firm advised on 118 takeovers in the past decade and ranks among the top-10 based on total deal value and market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gold Deals

In gold, which saw a wave of large takeovers in 2019, producers are expected to buy more exploration and development companies to shore up future supply, with shareholders keen to see more consolidation.

Among companies involved in industrial metals like copper and nickel, there are fewer players to consolidate. The main decision facing executives and directors is whether to spend the windfall on stepping up development of their own pipeline of projects or to go after complementary assets of other companies.

“That’s a real dynamic we’re seeing right now,” Rogers said. “Many of the largest players are awash in cash because of metal prices and they look and say ‘OK, do I look outside or inside for my best returns?’”

For now, the answer leans toward the latter, according to Rogers. Battery metals like copper have rallied so much that prices are reaching levels that might encourage companies to build rather than buy, especially as share values soar.

Longer term, the industry may undergo further consolidation as it it becomes more expensive to operate and build mines due to declining ore quality and rising environmental and social expectations.

“Usually higher prices bring further consolidation. We’ll have to see, but that’s a common trend,” Southern Copper Corp. Chief Financial Officer Raul Jacob said in an interview Monday. “We would expect there will be some consolidation in the future.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Endeavour pivots to exploration to shake 'M&A junkie' image after deal spree

    Canadian gold firm Endeavour Mining, which is preparing for a London listing late next quarter, is switching its focus to integrating new mines after a $2.7 billion acquisition spree in West Africa last year spooked some investors. The group, whose share price has underperformed a wider index of gold mining stocks to slide nearly 30% since mid-2020, is hitting the brakes on new purchases after buying mining firms Semafo and Teranga Gold in the last year. Chief Executive Sebastien de Montessus said his priority now is to show shareholders he is committed to organic growth in six core gold mines across Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Burkina Faso.

  • 300 activists rally in Bangladesh to denounce prison death

    About 300 student activists rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Monday to denounce the death in prison of a writer and commentator who was arrested last year on charges of violating a sweeping digital security law that critics say chokes freedom of expression. The protesters marched through the Dhaka University campus and Dhaka's streets toward the country’s Home Ministry to also demand the annulment of the digital security law and the release of seven student activists arrested during recent protests denouncing the death of 53-year-old Mushtaq Ahmed.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Piedmont Lithium, and MP Materials Stocks Popped Today

    Wall Street analyst sees EVs growing into a $5 trillion industry in 10 years, which could be great news for miners of lithium and the rare earths.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $55.36, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session.

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s impressive 2021 rally is coming unstuck just days before OPEC+ meets to decide just how much crude it should return to the market.Futures in New York sank below $60 a barrel, dropping for a third day to head for the longest losing run since December. The alliance meets on Thursday to decide on easing supply curbs after prices posted their best ever start to a year before the current skid. Ahead of the gathering, Saudi Arabia has urged members to take a cautious approach even as signs of tightening emerge.The latest decline in prices may help to strengthen the Saudi stance, according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “That’s probably something that could sway the OPEC+ increase more back toward the 500,000 barrels per day as opposed to the 1.5 million,” he said.Crude roared higher in the opening two months of 2021, aided by the deep OPEC+ supply cuts, which include unilateral reductions by the Saudis. The roll-out of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains, which pushed prices in New York to the highest close since 2019.Investors are “a little bit unsure whether OPEC will continue with the support they provided over the last few months with the supply cuts,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. If there’s a higher-than-expected increase, that could make things difficult in the short term given demand is still showing signs of fragility, he said.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored -- and at what pace -- with current reductions amounting to just over 7 million barrels a day, or 7% of global supply. The grouping is the largest actor in the global oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.OPEC+ still has plenty of scope to restore production, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which estimates there’s a “massive” deficit of 2 million barrels per day at present. The pace of draws during the recovery will likely outstrip the group’s ability to ramp up, the bank warned in a March 1 report.Investors will get clues later Tuesday on the market’s dynamics and outlook with Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of Saudi Aramco, and Mike Wirth, his counterpart at Chevron Corp., among the roster of speakers due to address IHS Markit’s annual CERAWeek conference, which is virtual this yearAs OPEC+ weighs it decision, group leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia need to judge the likely response by U.S. shale producers. While most big publicly traded explorers in the U.S. are planning to keep output flat, smaller, private companies are seeking to grow supply after this year’s rally.The runway to the Thursday’s full OPEC+ meeting starts later Tuesday with the group’s Joint Technical Committee gathering. The JTC’s role is to review the market conditions and members’ conformity with supply agreements.Brent’s prompt timespread was 66 cents a barrel in backwardation on Tuesday. While that’s a bullish structure -- with near-dated prices above later-dated ones -- it’s the lowest reading since mid-February.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs Relaunching Crypto Trading Desk After 3-Year Pause

    Goldman Sachs may pursue a bitcoin ETF as it deepens its push into digital assets.

  • NC man posed with Ike inside the US Capitol. Then his family turned him into the feds.

    Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville becomes at least the sixth North Carolinian charged in connection with the Jan. 6 violence in Washington.

  • Minimum wage hike all but dead in big COVID relief bill

    Democrats' hopes of including a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as the Senate prepared to debate its own version of the House-passed aid package. Four days after the chamber’s parliamentarian said Senate rules forbid inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure, Democrats seemed to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike. “At this moment, we may not have a path but I hope we can find one” for pushing the federal pay floor to $15 an hour, said No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois.

  • Gucci owner Kering invests in resale platform Vestiaire Collective

    French luxury group Kering has taken a 5% stake in Vestiaire Collective, a leading platform for second-hand clothes and handbags, betting that the booming resale market will help it woo younger and more environmentally conscious shoppers. The purchase is part of a 178 million euro ($215 million) financing round announced on Monday which valued Vestiaire Collective at more than $1 billion, the companies said. U.S. investment firm Tiger Global management also invested in the platform, while existing shareholders including Vogue publisher Conde Nast and French private equity firm Eurazeo put more money in.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Target Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 117.6%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Target’s Big Run: One company that has been a solid investment in the past five years is discount retail giant Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). Not only has Target successfully fended off online competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), it has transformed its business to embrace the shift in U.S. retail sales from offline to online. Target started the 2010s as almost an exclusively brick-and-mortar business. In 2017, the company announced Drive Up, a new service that allowed customers to order items online for in-store pickup. By the end of 2019, Target had cracked onto the top 10 in U.S. e-commerce market share with a 1.2% share, according to eMarketer. Target’s U.S. retail e-commerce sales climbed from just $3 billion in 2016 to $6.73 billion by 2019. At the beginning of 2016, Target shares were trading at around $72. After peaking as high as $84.14 in early 2016, fears over Amazon competition drove Target shares back down as low as $48.56. Fortunately for Target investors, that level marked the low point of the past year, and Target’s share price caught fire from there. Target made it up to $90.39 in mid-2018 before dropping back to $60.51 late in the year after issuing disappointing holiday-season sales guidance. Related Link: ,000, 5 Years Later: Walmart Stock A Beacon For Investors Target hit $100 for the first time in mid-2019 and made it as high as $130.24 prior to the 2020 pandemic. Target In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for Target investors, grocery demand has boomed during the health crisis. Target shares only dropped down to $94.41 during the March market sell-off and had rebounded to new all-time highs again by August. The stock has continued its momentum into 2021, soaring as high as $199.96 before pulling back to around $186. In January, Target reported November and December same-store sales growth of 17.2%, down only slightly from its 20.7% growth in the third quarter. Comparable digital sales growth during the holiday shopping season was up 102% year-over-year. Target investors who bought five years ago and held on have generated some impressive returns during one of the hottest market periods in recent history. In fact, $1,000 in Target stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $2,727 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Target to gain even more ground in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 25 analysts covering the stock is $211, suggesting 13.1% upside from current levels. (Photo: Target) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 475% Total Return On Their Investment

    We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to...

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • ‘It Is Far From Being Over,’ Trump Hints Comeback at CPAC

    Former President Donald Trump hinted at another run for the White House and criticized the early actions of the Biden administration during his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Wins FDA Authorization

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine, developed by its subsidiary Janssen, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA on Saturday. This followed a unanimous vote by the regulator's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee that it do so. In contrast to the two shots required for both of the other FDA-authorized coronavirus vaccines -- Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) BNT162b2 -- Johnson & Johnson's is a one-shot inoculation.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."