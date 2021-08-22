MINISO Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:MNSO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 24% Below Its Share Price

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥857.0m CN¥884.3m CN¥909.3m CN¥932.8m CN¥955.2m CN¥976.9m CN¥998.3m CN¥1.02b CN¥1.04b CN¥1.06b Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 3.7% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.4% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% CN¥803 CN¥776 CN¥748 CN¥719 CN¥690 CN¥661 CN¥633 CN¥605 CN¥579 CN¥554

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥6.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥1.1b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.0%) = CN¥23b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥23b÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= CN¥12b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥19b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$12.4, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MINISO Group Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.878. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For MINISO Group Holding, we've put together three relevant elements you should further research:

