Minister: 112 Russian tanks worth $300 million destroyed or disabled by National Guard in January

Ukraine's National Guard has destroyed or disabled 112 Russian tanks in the first month of 2024, with an estimated total value of over $300 million, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, said on Feb. 1.

The list includes around 10 T-90 "Proryv” (Breakthrough) tanks, “that Russia has boasted about.”

"The National Guardsmen have repeatedly proven that there are no 'impenetrable' targets for Ukrainian 'birds’ (drones),” Klymenko said, sharing video evidence of some of the successful strikes.

The National Guard is a military force under the command of the Interior Ministry.

Russian forces have lost a total of 339 tanks in the past month, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Russia has lost 6,322 tanks in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the General Staff.

Besides, Russia has also lost 11,773 armored fighting vehicles, 12,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,228 artillery systems, and 7,136 drones during this time.

