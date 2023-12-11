Minister: Blockade at one Poland-Ukraine border crossing lifted

The blockade at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border has been lifted, and the movement of trucks there has resumed, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Dec. 11.

Dorohusk-Yahodyn was one of the four checkpoints blocked by Polish protesters since November due to the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian carriers.

"Since 2 p.m., stable transit of trucks has been restored... (at Dorohusk-Yahodyn)," Kubrakov wrote on social media.

"Some 15 vehicles passed in the direction of Ukraine; they are at the checkpoint. Also, 25 trucks going to Poland are being processed."

The Infrastructure Ministry and Ukraine's embassy in Poland have been engaged in talks on all levels to end the blockade at the largest freight crossings between the two countries, the minister added.

"It's been a tricky job, but it's not over yet. The border must be completely unblocked," Kubrakov said.

According to Polsat News, a Polish mayor had moved to stop the blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk because he feared it would hurt local jobs.

The protesters said they were waiting to receive details of the mayor's order and would appeal against it.

Protests continue at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, and the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossings. Ukrainian-Polish talks from Dec. 1 allowed for the passage of empty trucks through the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint.

Ukraine's Border Guard Service spokesperson, Andrii Demchenko, said that Poland has not currently provided any information on the unblocking of the remaining checkpoints.

Polish truckers launched the blockade on the grounds that a high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match lower Ukrainian prices.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Slovak truckers have also joined the protest, intermittently blocking border crossings between Slovakia and Ukraine. Hungarian carriers said they would join the blockade starting Dec. 11.

Ukrainian retailers face big losses, disruptions due to Polish border blockade As the Polish trucker blockade of Ukrainian haulers heads toward the one-month mark, the toll on Ukraine’s businesses is adding up. As of Dec. 4, around 2,500 trucks are stuck at the Ukrainian border with Poland waiting to cross because of the protests, which started on Nov. 6 The Kyiv IndependentNina Mishchenko

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.