Minister: Cyprus exceeds renewable energy source targets

·1 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Electricity generated from renewable energy sources on Cyprus could eventually make up as much as half of all power conveyed to other countries through an electricity cable linking the east Mediterranean island nation's power grids to Israel and Greece, the Cypriot energy minister said Tuesday.

Natasa Pilides told reporters that renewable sources produced almost 15.2% of Cyprus' electricity last year, nearly 4% more than in 2019. Contributing to that figure was an nearly 3% increase in electricity generated from solar panels from 2020, reaching 9.2% last year.

Pilides said her ministry is consulting with the European Union about increasing the country’s 2030 target for RES-generated electricity from the current 23%.

Construction of the EuroAsia Interconnector cable by the Norwegian subsidiary of French cable manufacturer Nexans is slated to begin before summer. The first phase and it's first phase with a 1,000 megawatt capacity is expected to be completed in 2026.

The cable to Greece and Israel, which will eventually have a 2,000 MW capacity, is touted as the world’s longest and deepest subsea electricity cable, at 1,208 kilometers (750 miles) and 3,000 meters (1.9 miles).

It will cost roughly 1.6 billion euros ($1.56 billion), with the EU providing a little under half of the funding.

Cyprus is the only EU country that isn't linked to the power grid of another member of the 27-nation bloc. Government officials said the construction of the cable would end the country's energy isolation and provide greater security.

Recommended Stories

  • Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state

    India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state. Announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the partners said the memorandum of understanding aimed to establish batteries as a leading source for mobility and energy storage in Maharashtra, India's wealthiest state with 120 million residents which is looking to reduce its use of fossil fuels. Shares in Gogoro Inc rose 7.1% after the deal was announced.

  • False posts claim 'Russian and Indonesian missiles destroyed Darwin, Australia'

    Video posts with tens of thousands of views on YouTube and Facebook falsely claim that "Indonesian and Russian missiles have destroyed the northern Australian city of Darwin". There is no evidence this incident ever happened and AFP has previously debunked similar misinformation about a purported armed conflict involving Indonesia and Australia. The video featured in the false posts shows unrelated clips that have circulated in reports about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a fire in the Russian ca

  • Medical facility in Kakhovka stops serving civilians to treat occupiers

    A medical facility has stopped serving civilians in temporarily occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. The institution is being repurposed for the needs of the occupiers, who will be treated by doctors brought in from Russia.

  • China's Vice-Premier Liu to meet US Treasury Secretary Yellen this week

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet her Chinese counterpart, Vice-Premier Liu He, for the first time in Zurich, Switzerland this week to enhance their economic coordination, Washington and Beijing said on Monday. The separate announcements from the US Treasury Department and China's Ministry of Commerce confirmed that the two sides are maintaining engagement on a senior level, following up on commitments to do so made during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President

  • Billionaire Says Australia-to-Singapore Solar Plan Now Unviable

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans to use a 4,200-kilometer (2,600-mile) power cable to send clean energy from Australia to Singapore are no longer commercially viable, according to one of the project’s billionaire investors.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets

  • Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 5 children

    The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 45, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war's deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location. Emergency crews cleared some 9 metric tons (9.9 tons) of rubble during a non-stop search and rescue operation, the Dnipro City Council said.

  • Yellen to meet with Chinese finance minister in Switzerland

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss economic developments between the two nations. The Zurich talks will be a follow-up to the November meeting between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The Biden administration has blocked the sale of advanced computer chips to China and is considering a ban on investment in some Chinese tech companies, possibly undermining a key economic goal that Xi set for his country.

  • Siemens signs 3 billion eur train deal in India

    Siemens has signed a 3 billion euro ($3.25 billion) contract to supply and service freight trains in India, the German engineering company said on Monday, the biggest locomotive deal in its history. Siemens will deliver 1,200 electric locomotives and provide servicing for 35 years under the agreement, also its biggest ever in India. The Siemens-designed, 9,000-horsepower trains with a top speed of 120 km (75 miles)/hr will be assembled in India over the next 11 years, with deliveries starting in 24 months.

  • What we know about the missile that likely destroyed Dnipro apartment block

    Russia brought down a section of a large residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, burying people under the rubble.

  • Man tells friend ‘this fish is huge,’ then he vanishes overboard, Hawaii cops say

    After falling overboard, the man “was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds,” police said.

  • World’s coldest air in 2023 was just recorded, and it's on the move to Canada

    Once again, the polar vortex is to blame for the unusual winter weather.

  • Trans asylum-seeker appeals to Supreme Court as attorney warns of 'imminent danger'

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the appeal of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Guatemala who is seeking asylum in a case her attorney calls life or death. Estrella Santos Zacarias, whose claims of gender violence and discrimination were rejected by American immigration officials was deported to Mexico in 2019 where she has faced ongoing health and safety challenges, according to a sworn affidavit from her reviewed by ABC News. "A transgender woman who was deported by the US to Honduras earlier this year was murdered in the capital city of Tegucigalpa," Santos Zacarias' attorney, Sunny Shah, wrote in a letter to officials at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services seeking immediate humanitarian parole while her case is pending other appeals.

  • Ivana Trump's $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died

    Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump. It’s probably rare for […]

  • Putin: I Could Never Have Foreseen 2022’s ‘Unexpected’ Crises That I Created

    Sputnik/AFP via GettyRussia’s Vladimir Putin appears to be playing dumb to avoid taking the blame for mounting fallout over his war against Ukraine. At a meeting with officials on economic issues Tuesday, the Russian leader stated the obvious and admitted that 2022 had been a “difficult” year for the country. But in the same breath he suggested the country’s woes had somehow been impossible to foresee. “2022 was a very challenging year for us and we managed to get through some of the risks that

  • Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus

    Concord/Handout via ReutersA former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be ca

  • Conservative Pundit Spots George Santos Lie That Shows He’s A ‘Complete Sociopath’

    The enthusiasm with which the scandal-plagued New York Republican told the falsehood stood out to Charlie Sykes.

  • The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break-Up

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat.Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 20

  • GOP House Oversight Chair Can’t Explain Why He’s Investigating Biden Classified Docs But Not Trump’s

    "Do you only care about classified documents being mishandled when Democrats do the mishandling?" Jake Tapper asked the congressman

  • Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question

    Billionaire George Soros is a finance legend who has sparked a lot of absurd fantasies. On Sept. 16, 1992, the pound sterling collapsed, forcing Great Britain to withdraw from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. As a result, Soros is known for "breaking the Bank of England."

  • A cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch reportedly has 'deep' ties to Rep. George Santos and had business contracts with Michael Cohen

    The embattled New York congressman has come under scrutiny for reportedly lying about his multiple parts of biography.