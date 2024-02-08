Minister discusses possibility of adding military IDs to state Diia app, but offers few firm details

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is considering adding a military ID to the Diia state services app, but it is unlikely to happen, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Forbes on Feb. 7.

"There is a certain logic there," the Minister said, adding that it would be right if the Defense Ministry were the first to announce news in this sphere.

“I can't give any spoilers yet. Let's just say that there could be a military ID in Diia. However, most likely, there will not be. We are currently working on this project separately.”

Fedorov said earlier that Diia does not plan to issue draft notices or hold elections, but developers from all over the world will be able to see how the app works.

Fedorov also announced several new services in the app. Soon, Ukrainians will be able to get married online. This will allow members of the military to get married via video. Another innovation in Diia will be the launch of a patient account. It will help Ukrainians quickly get the information they need when making an appointment with a doctor, as well as about prescriptions for medicines.

Fedorov already asserted in December that there would never be draft notices in Diia. This was in response to Defense Minister Ruslan Umerov's statement that Ukraine was considering inviting men to the military commissariats through electronic notifications.

