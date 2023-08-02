Minister faces police inquiry over ‘racist’ leaflet

David Davies's leaflet asked residents: 'Would you like to see a traveller site next to your house?' - Wales news service

A Cabinet minister is facing a police investigation over an allegedly “racist” campaign leaflet about a proposed new traveller site in his constituency.

David TC Davies, the Welsh Secretary, raised his concerns about the inadequacy of a council consultation on the site in a flyer sent to constituents in July.

However, after complaints of discrimination were made to Gwent Police, officers said they were reviewing the content on the grounds that it may represent a non-crime hate incident.

The move comes despite Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, telling forces in June that they must scale back their work on such cases and not look into them just “because someone is offended”.

Mr Davies, the MP for Monmouth, said the leaflet was not “not a criticism of the gipsy and traveller community”, who he understood to also be unhappy about the plans for the site.

He said: “The location of authorised and unauthorised traveller sites is a legitimate matter for public debate and scrutiny. It is entirely valid to criticise a lack of wide public consultation by a council.

“I have been contacted by many upset residents at the shortness of the consultation and the proposed locations for the sites.”

‘Absolutely horrified’

Mrs Braverman is understood to be concerned that officers appeared to be “wasting time” inspecting MPs’ leaflets.

A source close to the Home Secretary told The Telegraph: “The police should be laser-focused on cutting crime and not investigating legitimate public concern.

“This appears to be a waste of time. The public want to see police out on their streets preventing crime and catching criminals, not inspecting MPs’ leaflets.”

Gwent Police has overseen a 12 per cent rise in recorded crime over the past year, including a 38 per cent leap in shoplifting and a 31 per cent increase in theft from the person.

In the year up to March, it was the eighth worst area of the country in terms of the number of crimes per head of the population, as well as the worst in Wales.

Figures from the Home Office also show that only 5.5 per cent of reported crimes led to a charge or summons in the year to September 2022, down from 8 per cent the year before.

The row erupted over the flyer Mr Davies sent out to voters in his constituency to canvas their views on a proposed new gipsy and traveller site.

It was titled “Gypsy and Traveller Site Coming To Your Area Soon!” and asked residents: “Would you like to see a traveller site next to your house?”

The leaflet, sent out at the end of July, added: “Local MP David Davies believes that there will be insufficient consultation with the members of the public affected.”

It said the council was planning a short consultation period over the summer, when many residents would be unable to participate.

The leaflet distributed by David Davies - Wales News Service

Travelling Ahead, a gipsy, Roma and traveller advice service based in Wales, said it had been contacted by residents who were “absolutely horrified” by it.

Trudy Aspinwall, a project manager at the charity, told WalesOnline: “You really would only have to substitute the words ‘gipsy and traveller’ for any other ethnic group and you would see that it is racist.

“There is no doubt that this was targeted at gipsies and travellers. They are protected under the Equality Act and there is a duty to not incite hostility or opposition based on race.”

She added that the feedback was that the pieces of land being proposed are not what gipsy, Roma and traveller people “feel really works for them”.

Travelling Ahead also submitted some feedback to the council consultation, saying that three of the proposed sites are too close to existing homes.

Mr Davies has attacked Monmouthshire County Council over a lack of consultation but has not opposed the site itself.

He said: “I have also been told that many from the gipsy and traveller community are also upset at the proposed locations for the sites. This is not a criticism of the gipsy and traveller community.”

Craig Davidson, a resident in the constituency, accused the Labour council of “trying to railroad through” the sites against the wishes of residents and dismissed complaints about the leaflet.

He said: “Everybody’s up in arms about it. There are genuine local concerns. The complaints to the police are all a load of nonsense. It’s ridiculous.

“The police are busy enough as it is without having to run around and chase up politicians who have an opinion on a potential site for a travellers’ camp.

“Many, many people that I’ve spoken to are against this proposal and I’ve not met one person who’s actually for it.”

Human Rights Commission notified

It was reported in the local newspaper that “concerned organisations and residents” had notified the police, the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Tory party about the leaflet.

Gwent Police confirmed it was looking into the content of the flyers and said it was treating them as a potential non-crime hate incident.

Det Insp Steve Thomas said: “Officers are reviewing the content of the leaflet and its impact on the gipsy and traveller and settled communities in Monmouthshire.

“We take any allegation of discrimination extremely seriously and we’re committed to ensuring our communities are safe places and welcoming for all.”

Gwent Police says on its website that: “Not all hate incidents will amount to criminal offences, but it is equally important that these are reported and recorded by the police.”

The Tories have previously campaigned on the issues of traveller sites and included a pledge in their 2019 manifesto to “tackle unauthorised” ones.

Police ‘wasting their own time’

Mr Davies becomes the most prominent politician to face accusations of a hate incident since Amber Rudd.

In 2017, a speech about foreign workers by the then home secretary was recorded as an incident by West Midlands Police following a complaint from an academic.

The move by Gwent Police will reignite the row over the police’s recording of non-crime hate incidents.

In June, the Home Office issued new guidance to chief constables in England and Wales ordering them to take a more “common-sense approach”.

It said that non-crime hate incidents “should only be recorded if it is deemed proportionate and necessary to do so in order to mitigate a real risk of harm”.

As many as 120,000 incidents have been recorded in the past five years.

In one of the most high-profile incidents, Harry Miller, a former police officer, was interviewed by Humberside Police after liking a limerick on social media that was seen as offensive to the transgender community.

He later won a court battle against the force when a judge ruled it had unlawfully interfered with his right to freedom of expression.

In another case, an incident was recorded when a Bedfordshire man whistled the theme tune to Bob the Builder at his neighbour, who perceived racial hatred.

Officers also recorded a non-crime hate incident earlier this year when a 14-year-old schoolboy, who was reportedly autistic, dropped a copy of the Koran at his school in West Yorkshire.

Sir John Hayes, a former Home Office minister, said: “Gwent Police should be concentrating on catching criminals.” He suggested the force was “guilty of the offence of wasting their own time”.

He added: “It’s absolutely right that an MP should consult his constituents on this kind of development. It’s perfectly reasonable to say that.”

