Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges not to believe Putin about the "grain corridor" to Odesa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrayinska Pravda
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Dmytro Kuleba
    Ukrainian diplomat and politician
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 16:28

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has called on Western partners not to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin's assurances that Russia will not use the corridor for grain export through the port of Odesa to attack the city.

According to European Pravda, Kuleba posted such a statement on his Twitter account.

"Putin says he will not use trade routes to attack Odesa. This is the same Putin who told German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron that he was not going to attack Ukraine - days before launching a full-scale invasion of our country. We cannot trust Putin, his words are empty," Kuleba wrote.

Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of grain exports through the port of Odesa, but the main question is how to ensure that Russia does not use it for military purposes. According to him, Ukraine continues to look for solutions together with the UN and partners.

As Ukraine is known to be one of the world's largest exporters of grain and oil and exports mainly by sea, Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports threatens global prices for these products and shortages in a number of countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Ukraine and its partners are discussing the possibility of establishing an international mission to unblock Ukrainian maritime exports and, as a first step, require Russia to withdraw its forces from the maritime waters around Ukraine and provide security guarantees of non-aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia says it is ready to allow ships carrying Ukrainian grain "if Ukraine demines ports" and in exchange for lifting sanctions. The United States and Britain have already said they are not planning to consider such concessions.

In a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a vote in the UN on lifting the Russian blockade in Odesa.

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, told the UN Secretary General that he was ready to provide a "grain corridor" through Belarus to the Baltic ports, if those ports allow the loading of Belarusian goods.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN climate chief: Don't give in to despair on global warming

    Nations must keep up hope and focus on tackling global warming despite the many obstacles now to international cooperation — including the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, food shortages and rising energy costs, the U.N. climate chief urged Monday. Patricia Espinosa, whose second term as head of the U.N. climate office ends this year, spoke at the start of a 10-day meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world will try to lay the foundations for this year's international climate summit in Egypt. “I appeal to all of you, especially in these difficult and challenging times, not to lose hope, not to lose focus, but to use our united efforts against climate change as the ultimate act of unity between nations,” she said.

  • Razer and TUMI Collaborate on Eye-Catching Travel Bags for Gamers

    I’m sure the more reasonable among you will see these new Razer branded bags and think it’d be cool to don that distinct Razer look when you travel. For me though, what springs to mind is how those conspicuous bright green accents might actually help curb my unreasonable fear of accidental baggage theft. I’ve never […]

  • Wildfire raging near Athens damages homes, cars

    STORY: Residents in the region around the southern seaside suburb of Voula, some 10 miles (16 kilometres) from Athens center, including those in care homes for the elderly, were evacuated pre-emptively by authorities, as the fire damaged at least two houses, parked vehicles, front lawns, and burned through brush and forest.No one was seriously injured, although one firefighter was taken to hospital with respiratory problems.More than 130 firefighters, aided by 6 firefighting aircraft and 4 helicopters worked to douse the blaze, with heavy winds stifling efforts.Greece is on alert this year after the country was wracked by several blazes on several fronts last year that raged for weeks, burning down homes and hundreds of thousands of acres of forest , following the worst heatwave in decades.European Commission officials announced on Thursday more than 200 firefighters and equipment from some six EU countries will be stationed in Greece this summer to provide immediate support for fires.The country also has bitter memories of a 2018 blaze that tore through the north-eastern seaside town of Mati near Athens, killing 102 people in a matter of hours.

  • Trudeau Scorns China’s Response to North Korea Patrol Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called China’s actions “irresponsible and provocative” over reports the Asian nation’s fighter jets have buzzed Canadian planes helping to enforce sanctions on North Korea.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price

  • Putin Critic Kallas Needs New Estonian Allies to Keep Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, known for her fierce criticism of Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, is fighting to stay in power after she dismantled her ruling coalition, saying it lacked unity to face the dangers of Russia.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Expe

  • UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with monitoring

    The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog urged Iran on Monday to cooperate with his inspectors amid a standoff over its atomic program and a threat by Western nations to censure Tehran over its noncooperation. “We have to recognize that we have not been able to get the results we were expecting,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Vienna. “This will be a reminder for Iran, and for us, and for everybody, that we really need to get down to work and clarify these issues that have been outstanding for too long,” Grossi added.

  • Factbox - Apple's next-gen CarPlay with widgets, greater integration

    CarPlay will support multiple screens on cars irrespective of size and layout and will be able to show information including weather and navigation, according to images posted during a presentation. Apple gave a long list of carmakers that could endorse the program. Among the prominent names are Ford Motor Co, Renault SA, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Honda Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover.

  • Boris Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote, Says Government Can ‘Move On’

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote on Monday by 211 to 148. He said the result would allow the government to “move on” and “unite.” Rebels in the Conservative Party expressed concerns over the economy and his involvement in the “partygate” scandal. Photo: PA Wire/Zuma Press

  • Why do cancer patients go to Mexico?

    These are some of the reasons why patients prefer being treated in Mexico

  • Wheat soars more than 5% as a poor US harvest and India's grain-for-fertilizer swap deal threaten global supply

    Wheat production looks set to fall bad weather in the US and India's grain-for-goods trade deal with Egypt dilute supply.

  • Guerrilla Attacks Signal Rising Resistance to Russian Occupation

    The Kremlin-backed mayor of the Ukrainian town of Enerhodar was standing on his mother’s porch when a powerful blast struck, leaving him critically wounded. A week later, about 75 miles away, a car packed with explosives rocked the office of another Russian-appointed official in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. In a rarity, both Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed the blasts, which struck deep inside Russian-controlled territory. And both explosions appeared to be the work of what

  • Russian occupiers abandon most checkpoints in Melitopol district Melitopol Mayor

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 21:01 Russian occupation forces have abandoned almost all checkpoints in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast for fear of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Longtime Trump assistant "cast doubt" on his affidavit, N.Y. attorney general says

    A May 31 deposition by Trump's former executive assistant has led investigators to seek more records from the Trump Organization.

  • Percentage of Americans who say Trump was responsible for Jan. 6 drops: poll

    The percentage of Americans who say former President Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol dropped to 45 percent in an NBC News poll released on Monday. About 17 percent of respondents said the former president is solely responsible for the rioting, while 28 percent say he is mainly…

  • Trump ally Rep. Elise Stefanik tries to get ahead of the January 6 select committee public hearings, and accuses the panel of putting on a show with its planned primetime airing

    House Republicans have repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of the January 6 select committee, which includes GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Stefanik's latest objection is that the planned night hearings fall outside congressional business hours.

  • Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found more on Trump than ‘incitement’

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence on former President Trump that supports “a lot more than incitement.” The comment from Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, referenced Trump’s second impeachment in January 2021, when the House…

  • Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is 'Black People, Frankly'

    Blake Masters also backs "replacement theory."

  • Russia's U.N. envoy storms out of Ukraine meeting over European statement

    Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stormed out of a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday as European Council President Charles Michel addressed the 15-member body and accused Moscow of fueling a global food crisis with its invasion of Ukraine. Michel had also accused Russian troops of war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically citing reports of sexual violence - the focus of the Security Council meeting - and describing it as "a tactic of torture, terror and repression."

  • Russian general killed in Ukraine after personally leading an attack, in sign that Russia is running out of colonels to do it, state journalist says

    Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov was killed, a Russian state-media journalist and Ukraine's military both said. Russia has not commented.

  • Its like a horrifying version of Counter-Strike: battalion commander on battles in Sievierodonetsk

    Valentyna Romanko - Monday, 6 June 2022, 13:04 Petro Kuzyk. Photo by the Svoboda battalion Petro Kuzyk, the commander of the Svoboda battalion and captain of the National Guard of Ukraine claims that fierce street battles are currently underway in Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast.