Minister: Italy set to sign security agreement with Ukraine

Italy expects to finalize a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in the coming days, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Feb. 22, Reuters reported.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals with Ukraine to help the country repel Russia’s aggression.

Norway and the Netherlands have said they also hope to sign such agreements with Ukraine soon.

"Never before has it been so important to emphasize the will to ensure that the attacked David has the resources to defend himself against the Russian Goliath," Tajani told the Italian parliament, as cited by Reuters.

Under the security deal, Italy will reiterate its commitments to provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and help the country protect its critical infrastructure from Russian attacks, according to the minister.

The agreement will also reportedly include pledges to support Ukraine in implementing reforms required to join the European Union.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and several other partners have pledged to provide security guarantees to Ukraine via bilateral treaties. The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine and Italy began negotiations on the security guarantees agreement in November. Around 30 countries have so far joined the security guarantees declaration.

