Two Kentucky residents took a helicopter ride on December 12 to see the full extent of the damage and devastation near Mayfield after a tornado tore through the area on December 10.Daniel Schroeder and Tyler Lillevig said they took a helicopter out on Sunday morning and tracked the tornado path from Cambridge Shores to Mayfield. Schroeder, who filmed the footage, told Storyful that he was “trying to show the world how truly bad it is here so more help can be sent to these communities.” He said many residents were still in shock.The death toll in Kentucky had risen to at least 80 by December 12. Gov Andy Beshear said there was “no lens big enough” to show the damage caused by the “most devastating tornado event” in the state’s history.The National Weather Service said a preliminary damage report showed a “historic long track tornado” moved from Cayce in southwestern Kentucky through to the Beaver Dam area in the center of the state, causing at least EF3-level damage. Credit: Daniel Schroeder via Storyful