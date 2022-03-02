'Minister No': Lavrov embodies Moscow’s steely posture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Andrei Gromyko
    Andrei Gromyko
    Soviet diplomat

MOSCOW (AP) — As Russia's top diplomat during the invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is embodying the Kremlin's defiant posture with a mixture of toughness and sarcasm.

While President Vladimir Putin single-handedly shapes the country’s foreign policy, Lavrov delivers Moscow’s message with a bluntness uncharacteristic of a diplomat.

In the role for nearly 18 years, the 71-year-old Lavrov has seen relations with the West shift from near-friendly to openly hostile, plummeting to a catastrophic new low with Russia's war against Ukraine. The invasion prompted the European Union to freeze the assets of both Putin and Lavrov, among others — an unprecedented blow to Moscow’s pride.

Lavrov's tenure as foreign minister is second only to that of Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, who was in office for 28 years. Like Gromyko, who was nicknamed Mr. Nyet (Mr. No), Lavrov has come to represent the uncompromising face of Kremlin foreign policy vis a vis the West.

He doesn’t mince words when defending what he sees as Moscow’s interests, and that style must appeal to the tough-talking Russian president.

In 2008, Lavrov famously responded to a reprimand from then British Foreign Secretary David Miliband by snapping: “Who are you to (expletive) lecture me?”

Like his boss, Lavrov has tapped into broad public nostalgia for the country’s Soviet-era clout. He has vented anger at the West, depicting the U.S. as arrogant, conceited, treacherous and determined to dominate the world. He has contemptuously dismissed Western allies as stooges obediently toeing Washington’s line to deter Russia.

Standing next to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after their meeting last month, a grim-faced Lavrov snapped that their talks were like a “conversation between deaf and dumb.”

After a lifelong diplomatic career, Lavrov looks visibly bored by daily routine. When he appears before the media, he doesn’t bother to hide his irritation at a naive or provocative question, often responding with an air of contempt or plain mockery.

When a CNN reporter in a video call from the Ukrainian capital asked Lavrov whether Moscow wants to topple the Ukrainian leadership, the aide who managed Friday’s briefing interrupted and said it wasn’t his turn to put a question. The reporter continued, and an angry Lavrov weighed in: “He’s discourteous. He’s working in Ukraine now. He’s got infected with discourtesy.”

Lavrov has particular distaste for photographers, showing annoyance at the clacking of camera shutters.

At one news conference, he muttered an expletive into the microphone in apparent anger at disorderly reporters; the expression became a meme, widely adopted in T-shirt designs for the patriotic audience.

Lavrov has weathered endless waves of speculation that he was on the verge of retirement. Instead, he has become one of the longest-lasting members of Putin’s Cabinet and a perennial figure among a changing kaleidoscope of foreign counterparts.

Before becoming foreign minister, he served as Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations for 10 years and liked to have informal chats with journalists, trading news and jokes over a cigarette in the U.N. corridors. He writes poetry, sings songs on guitar with friends, and eagerly took part in skits with other diplomats at international events when Russia’s ties with the West were less rancorous.

But his smiles and easy ways are a thing of the past now that Lavrov launches daily, angry diatribes against the West over Ukraine, the largest ground conflict Europe has seen since World War II.

On Tuesday, he was barred from flying to Geneva to attend a U.N. conference after European Union members banned Russian planes from their skies as part of bruising sanctions against Moscow.

Lavrov denounced what he called the “outrageous” move in a video address to the U.N. session, charging that “the EU countries are trying to avoid a candid face-to-face dialogue or direct contacts designed to help identify political solutions to pressing international issues.”

“The West clearly has lost self-control in venting anger against Russia and has destroyed its own rules and institutions, including respect for private property,” Lavrov said. “It’s necessary to put an end to the arrogant Western philosophy of self-superiority, exclusivity and total permissiveness.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Aluminum Trades Near Record High as Rusal Dives on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum traded near an all-time high, as the escalation in tensions over the war in Ukraine intensified the threat of commodity supply disruptions from Russia, and also triggered a plunge in United Co. Rusal International PJSC shares.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Again

  • State of the Union: Joe Biden pledges to make Putin pay for Ukraine invasion

    President condemns attack and seeks to reassure Americans exhausted by pandemic and its economic fallout Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to defend democracy threatened by war in Europe, pledging to punish Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, while also promising to tame rising inflation and return the nation to a “more normal” state as the coronavirus pandemic appears to wane. Speaking before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, at a perilous moment for his presi

  • Rep. Boebert's State of the Union heckle disrespected the president and veterans like me

    I spent four years of my life in the Army as an Arabic linguist. I come from a family of veterans. And I am angry.

  • Ukraine Says 'Airdrop Confirmed’ After Receiving $33M Crypto Donations

    It’s the first time a country will conduct an “airdrop” for donations.

  • UNHRC diplomats walk out during Lavrov speech

    During an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United Nations Human Rights Council, diplomats in attendance staged a walkout in protest of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., commented, "What Russia did to Ukraine is an attack on the U.N., the U.N. foundations, on the foundations of our corporation."

  • Ukrainian maternity ward moves to basement for shelter

    In a makeshift maternity ward in the basement of a Ukrainian hospital, new mother Kateryna Suharokova struggled to control her emotions as she held her son while doctors upstairs raced to treat victims of Russian shelling. “I was anxious, anxious about giving birth to the baby in these times,” the 30-year-old said, her voice trembling. The basement of the maternity hospital in Ukraine’s coastal city of Mariupol transformed into a bomb shelter and nursery as Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday.

  • Citi Is Latest Bank to Be Probed Over Unapproved Messaging Services

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. joined the list of banks being investigated over employee communications using unauthorized messaging services.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaThe U.S. Securities a

  • Japan Will Freeze Russia Foreign-Exchange Reserves, Nikkei Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will join other Group of Seven nations and freeze the Russian central bank’s foreign-exchange assets, the Nikkei newspaper reported -- preventing Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing tens of billions of dollars held in Japan.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Milita

  • Ukraine claims a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky was foiled by Russian spies who were secretly working against Putin

    A security and defence chief said elite Chechen special forces sent to assassinate Zelensky were "directly destroyed" because of the intel.

  • Gold Near 13-Month High as Invasion of Ukraine War Aids Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined -- but remained near a 13-month high -- on fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could turn more brutal, aiding demand for haven assets as investors weigh the potential fallout and sanctions. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBi

  • Vitaliy Mykolenko criticises Russia players for silence over Ukraine invasion

    The Everton player wrote an expletive-laden social media post criticising Dzyuba and his team-mates.

  • State of the Union: Biden condemns Putin and announces new actions

    In President Biden’s State of the Union he announced ‘closing off American airspace to all Russian flights’ and vowed that Putin will ‘pay a price.’

  • Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt, sanctions -sources

    (Reuters) -The Swiss-based company which built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is considering filing for insolvency, two sources familiar with the situation said, as it attempts to settle claims ahead of a U.S. sanction deadline for other entities to stop dealings with it. The United States sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG last week after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to its invasion of the country, which has prompted a wave of economic sanctions by the West. Nord Stream 2 AG, which is registered in Switzerland and owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, last year completed the $11 billion project which was designed to double the capacity to pump gas from Russia to Germany.

  • Ukrainian government sites taken down after cyber attacks -IT official

    Ukrainian government websites have been temporarily taken down in the aftermath of a wave of digital attacks amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Monday. Several embassy websites - including the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States - were inaccessible amid reports of widespread denial of services attacks against Russian and Ukrainian sites. Victor Zhora, deputy director of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication, said in a message distributed to journalists that the sites were "temporarily down" after "the latest cyberattacks", and that the foreign ministry's IT infrastructure was being moved to a new location.

  • GOP senators push back hard on Trump's praise of Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has revealed tensions within the Republican Party over how hard to push back on the aggression and how to respond to former President Trump's glowing praise of Putin. The national security crisis has shown Trump to be seriously out of step with GOP leaders on characterizing Putin's motives and moves, even though Trump looks increasingly likely to run again for president in 2024. Senate...

  • Swift Sanctions: How Cutting Off Banks Pressures Russia

    A powerful coalition of democracies announced it would cut off some Russian banks from the global payment system Swift. Here’s how Swift works, and how the move could ramp up pressure on Russian President Putin. Photo: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

  • Fact check: Photo of children saluting Ukrainian troops is from 2016

    A photo of Ukrainian children saluting troops is not from the recent Russian invasion, as some online claim.

  • Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday it was placing temporary restrictions on foreigners seeking to exit Russia assets, as it tried to stem an investor retreat driven by crippling Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. Russian assets went into freefall on Tuesday with London-listed ishares MSCI Russia ETF plunging 33% to hit a fresh record low and Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank falling to 21 cents on the dollar from just under $9 before the invasion. Major money managers, including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn, have been cutting their positions in Russia even as the rouble slumped to a record low and trading froze on its bonds.

  • Ocasio-Cortez decries 'KKK Caucus' after GOP lawmakers speak at white nationalist conference

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday for his record of defending members of his caucus who have engaged in white supremacy and antisemitism.

  • Gov. Polis announces new driver's licenses

    Gov. Jared Polis announces new driver's licenses