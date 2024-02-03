Minister: Over 20 million tons of cargo exported from Odesa ports in last 6 months

Over 20 million metric tons of cargo has been exported from ports in and around the city of Odesa via Ukraine's temporary Black Sea corridor in the last six months, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.

The shipping route was opened in August 2023, weeks after Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea grain deal threatened Ukraine's ability to ship out its grain.

According to Kubrakov, 661 vessels have exported the cargo to 32 countries around the world.

Of the 20 million metric tons, 14.3 million metric tons are agricultural products produced by Ukrainian farmers.

The ports in and around Odesa are also increasing cargo transshipment, with 6.3 million metric tons exported in January 2024, "which is almost equal to the pre-war level," Kubrakov said.

Another 104 vessels are set to arrive in the ports, which will ship out more than 3 million tons of cargo, Kubrakov said.

The corridor was originally opened to allow the exit of vessels that had been docked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports since February 2022.

Since then, it has become a route for exporting Ukrainian goods such as grain and metal. Ukraine is a major agricultural producer, and its supplies play a major role in feeding countries across the world, namely in the Global South.

Despite successful Ukrainian strikes against Russian naval capabilities, Black Sea shipping continues to face risks wrought by the all-out war, namely floating mines.

