Corbyn Reported to Say May Talks Went ‘Very Well’: Brexit Update

Theresa May met Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to thrash out a Brexit compromise and both sides said talks were "constructive." Meanwhile Parliament votes later on a bill that aims to prevent a no-deal divorce.

We will live blog the votes from about 10 p.m.

Key Developments:

Parliament votes are on a knife-edge over the no-deal billEU officials are increasingly expecting a long delayEU Commission President Juncker says deal must be passed by April 12 to secure an extension that ends May 22Two ministers quit over May’s handling of BrexitBOE’s Carney says risk of no-deal alarmingly high

May Agrees Talks Were Constructive (6:12 p.m.)

May’s spokesman agreed that talks were constructive and would continue.

“Today’s talks were constructive, with both sides showing flexibility and a commitment to bring the current Brexit uncertainty to a close," according to a statement. "We have agreed a program of work to ensure we deliver for the British people, protecting jobs and security.”

Labour wants to maintain closer ties to the bloc than May’s deal sets out, including remaining in a customs union.

Labour Welcomes Constructive Brexit Talks (6 p.m.)

Labour says discussions with May aimed at finding a consensus route out of the impasse were constructive.

"We have had constructive exploratory discussions about how to break the Brexit deadlock,” party says in statement. “We have agreed a program of work between our teams to explore the scope for agreement.”

Representatives of the two sides will meet for further talks tonight with technical discussions scheduled for Thursday.

Parliament Allows Debate on Bill to Block No-Deal (5:55 p.m.)

Parliament has voted -- by a margin of one -- to allow an extraordinary debate on a bill that seeks to block a no-deal Brexit. It’s a bid by rank-and-file lawmakers to legislate so that the government can’t take the U.K. out of the bloc without a deal.

Voting is expected from 10 p.m.

What Now?

Parliament has voted against giving itself more time to vote on alternatives to May’s Brexit plan. The result comes as May and Corbyn are in talks to find their own alternative -- and that might explain the lack of support for the amendment. (It was a tie, broken by the speaker.)

May has said that if she fails to come up with an agreement with Corbyn then she will put some alternatives to parliament for a round of voting similar to the ones organized by rank-and-file lawmakers. That could still happen on Monday.

So what’s Parliament up to now? They are expected to vote tonight on a bill that aims to prevent a no-deal exit.

Parliament Rejects Amendment for More Votes (5:25 p.m.)

Parliament has rejected an amendment that would have set aside more time on Monday for rank-and-file lawmakers to take charge of parliamentary time to hold a series of votes on Brexit alternatives.

The result was a tie, and after a bit of commotion and delay in the House of Commons, the speaker cast the tie-breaker vote.

Corbyn Says Talks Went Very Well (5 p.m.)

Corbyn tells the Mirror newspaper talks went "very well," and he expects to sit down with May again soon.

Merkel: Brexit Issue of War and Peace for Ireland (4:25 p.m.)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Ireland is the focal point for EU’s efforts to ensure an orderly Brexit, pointing out that the issue of a hard border is about more that just protecting the integrity of the EU’s single market.

“We often say Europe is a question of war and peace, and here you can basically see that it is a question of violence and non-violence,” she told reporters in the Thuringian village of Neudietendorf on Wednesday. “I will therefore deal very intensely with the situation at the border and with the question, how one can find solutions which can prevent a hard Brexit.”

Merkel is scheduled to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday.

Brexit Minister Quits Over Delay (4:15 p.m.)

The government lost its second minister of the day, as Chris Heaton-Harris quit as junior Brexit minister over May’s plan to delay the U.K.’s exit further. In a letter posted on Twitter, he said his job of preparing Britain for a no-deal Brexit was rendered “irrelevant’’ by the premier’s desire to leave with a deal.